Animal Rights Activist Tackled, Detained After Running onto Court at NBA Playoff Game

The group Direct Action Everywhere said the woman was detained after protesting Timberwolves billionaire owner Glen Taylor over claims of animal cruelty

An animal cruelty activist is taken away in handcuffs after she attempted to protest during the Minnesota Timberwolves and Memphis Grizzlies Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Minneapolis.

Animal rights activist Sasha Zemmel was tackled to the floor by a security guard during a playoff game on Saturday at Minneapolis's Target Center between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Memphis Grizzlies.

Video footage of the incident, shared by the animal rights group Direct Action Everywhere, shows some of the scene unfolding after Zemmel stormed onto the court dressed in a referee jersey as fans watched in apparent confusion.

After her detention, the St. Louis resident was released from custody on Sunday morning, according to Direct Action Everywhere, which described her in a release to the press as participating in their protests.

In a tweet Sunday, Direct Action Everywhere said Zemmel was detained after protesting Timberwolves billionaire owner Glen Taylor over claims of animal cruelty.

The group said Zemmel briefly attempted to whistle to stop play during Saturday's game as she approached Taylor at his courtside seat in order to issue a so-called "technical foul and ejection," along with a "fine" against him.

Zemmel was wearing a jersey with the number 5.3 on the back, in reference to the 5.3 million chickens killed at Rembrandt Enterprises, an Ohio egg farm that Taylor owns, Direct Action Everywhere Said.

Neither the group nor the Minnesota Target Center or the Timberwolves immediately responded to PEOPLE's request for comment. It was unclear if Zemmel has obtained an attorney.

Direct Action Everywhere said the protests are part of an "activist campaign exposing taxpayer-funded animal cruelty."

In another tweet, Direct Action Everywhere said the disruption was part of an effort to have Taylor "step down and return factory farm bailout money."

In addition to Zemmel, another animal rights activist that was sitting next to her and dressed in all black with a blue jacket was reportedly removed after also attempting to protest at the game.

An animal cruelty activist is taken away in handcuffs after she attempted to protest during the Minnesota Timberwolves and Memphis Grizzlies Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Minneapolis. Credit: AP Photo/Craig Lassig

Direct Action Everywhere also claims a similar protest attempted Thursday night by another animal rights activist named Matt Johnson was prevented. The group said Johnson was "aggressively shoved to the ground" by security and police officers at the center and faced a disorderly conduct charge.