Months Before His Death, Angels Pitcher Tyler Skaggs' Wife Talked About Their Plans for a Family

Just two months before his death, Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs opened up with his wife about their life as newlyweds and their dreams of starting a family.

“Tyler wants his children to be able to see him pitch,” wife Carli Skaggs told Wealth Management in a joint April interview.

The 27-year-old was as found dead on Monday in his Arlington, Texas, hotel room just before the Angels were scheduled to take on the Texas Rangers for the first game of a four-game series.

A cause of death hasn’t been announced and no foul play is suspected, police have said. Skaggs had pitched for the team on June 29. He leaves behind Carli, whom he married in December.

In the April interview with Wealth Management, which focused on their financial planning, the couple spoke about the roadblocks that had led up to their ceremony a few months earlier.

Just days before the big day, they were told large portions of the Southern California venue they had chosen were destroyed by wildfires. And with rain in the forecast, there was a possibility a mudslide could occur.

“This was important to us. But it was nothing compared to the way people’s lives were being impacted,” Tyler said of the deadly fires. “A thousand things go into planning a wedding, but no one ever plans on their venue burning.”

Their wedding went on, and Carli said they “were very lucky” to do so, despite the devastation.

In a photo posted to Tyler’s Instagram account, he is shown beaming with Carli as they sit at a table during the wedding. A sign saying “better together” hangs behind them.

According to his posts, Skaggs first popped the question in Bora Bora, a small South Pacific island northwest of Tahiti, on Nov. 9, 2017.

Carli also spoke about the stress that comes with being the spouse of a professional athlete who is regularly on the road.

“Being a so-called ‘baseball wife’ has a stress all its own,” she told Wealth Management. “Since Tyler’s regularly on the move, we lack that traditional stability.”

Following Tyler’s death, moment of silence in honor of Skaggs was held before the Angels and Rangers faced off on Tuesday.

The number 45 was also painted onto the pitcher’s mound to honor Skaggs throughout the game, while some fans held up signs. One read: “Forever our ‘Angel’ ” with his number and the team’s logo.