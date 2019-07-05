Months Before Tyler Skaggs' Death, His Wife Spoke About Learning to Brave Life's Challenges

Image zoom Tyler Skaggs/ Instagram

Months before his death, Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs and his wife opened up about facing life’s hardships.

“Things happen unexpectedly that you have no control over, like in our case,” Carli told Wealth Management in a joint interview with her husband. “But it’s about how you react and having a positive attitude.”

“I believe you’ll always find a way to make things work out,” she added.

In an April story for Wealth Management, the couple talked about financial planning and how they had to overcome obstacles when the Southern California wildfires impacted their wedding plans. Just days before the ceremony, they learned the flames had destroyed much of their venue — and a mudslide could possibly occur.

“This was important to us. But it was nothing compared to the way people’s lives were being impacted,” Tyler said, adding, “A thousand things go into planning a wedding, but no one ever plans on their venue burning.”

On July 1, Tyler was found dead in his Southlake, Texas, hotel room just before the Angels were scheduled to play against the Texas Rangers for the first game in a four-game series. The 27-year-old MLB player had pitched for the team on June 29, just two days earlier. He is survived by Carli, whom he married in December.

The couple also had plans to start a family one day.

“Tyler wants his children to be able to see him pitch,” Carli told Wealth Management.

The Angels somberly returned to the field on Tuesday, honoring their teammate with a moment of silence and black patches with his number, 45, added to their jerseys. Fans held up signs throughout the game, one reading “Forever our ‘Angel,’ ” with Skagg’s number and the team’s logo.

The investigation into Skaggs’ death is ongoing. A cause of death has not been revealed, though police said Monday that they did not suspect foul play.