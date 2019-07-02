Angels Center Fielder Mike Trout Shares Touching Tribute to Teammate Tyler Skaggs: 'We Love You 45'

Image zoom Mike Trout, Tyler Skaggs Jamie Squire/Getty Images; Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout is remembering his teammate Tyler Skaggs, who was found dead on Monday in his hotel room in Texas.

“Words cannot express the deep sadness we feel right now,” Trout said in an emotional statement on Twitter.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Carli and their families,” he said in reference to Skaggs’ wife. The two were married in 2018.

“Remembering him as a great teammate, friend, and person who will forever remain in our hearts,” Trout continued. “We love you, 45.”

A cause of death has yet to be revealed, though police said Monday that they did not suspect foul play and that the investigation into Skaggs’ death is ongoing.

Words cannot express the deep sadness we feel right now. Our thoughts and prayers are with Carli and their families. Remembering him as a great teammate, friend, and person who will forever remain in our hearts… we love you, 45. pic.twitter.com/zCO8Ne01Gy — Mike Trout (@MikeTrout) July 2, 2019

The wake of Skaggs’ death has seen an outpouring of grief from the baseball community.

“It is with great sorrow that we report Tyler Skaggs passed away earlier today in Texas,” said the Angels in a statement after the news broke. “Tyler has, and always will be, an important part of the Angels family. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Carli and his entire family during this devastating time.”

“I am deeply saddened by today’s tragedy in Texas,” said Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred in a statement.

“All of us at Major League Baseball extend our deepest condolences to Tyler’s wife Carli, their family, their friends and all of his Angels’ teammates and colleagues,” Manfred continued. “We will support the Angels’ organization through this most difficult period, and we will make a variety of resources available to Tyler’s teammates and other members of the baseball family.”

RELATED: Los Angeles Angels Pitcher Tyler Skaggs, 27, Found Dead in Texas Hotel Room

Image zoom Tyler Skaggs Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

RELATED: Everything to Know About Baseball Star Tyler Skaggs, 27, Who Was Found Dead in Texas Hotel Room

The Angels are in Texas for a four-game series against the Rangers, though Monday night’s game was canceled in the wake of the pitcher’s death.

The 27-year-old pitcher posted a photo on Instagram of the Angels team in cowboy gear as they arrived in Texas, captioning the photo “Howdy y’all 🤠 #TexasRoadtrip“

Skaggs’ pitched as recently as Saturday night in a home game against the Oakland Athletics in a performance that was praised even though the team lost 4-0.

RELATED VIDEO: Play Ball! Prince Harry Attends the First MLB Game in London Between the Yankees and Red Sox

Other MLB teams have also expressed grief and condolences after Skaggs’ tragic death.

“The Los Angeles Dodgers are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs. Our thoughts are with Skaggs’ family, friends and the @Angels organization,” the Dodgers said in a tweet.

“The entire Oakland A’s organization is deeply saddened by the passing of Tyler Skaggs,” said the Athletics in a tweet. “We appreciated his determination and demeanor on the field and will miss him as a competitor and friend. Our condolences to Tyler’s family and the Angels organization.”