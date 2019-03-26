Angelique Kerber Calls Teen Opponent a 'Drama Queen' After Losing to Her Twice in One Week

Tennis star Angelique Kerber was seemingly quick to share her disappointment after losing to teenage athlete Bianca Andreescu twice in one week.

The German athlete, 31, had some choice words for Andreescu, 18, after dropping the third round of the Miami Open to her on Saturday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Kerber was caught on a microphone calling the Canadian star “the biggest drama queen ever” after half-heartedly completing the traditional post-match handshake.

The loss came less than a week after Andreescu also bested Kerber on March 17 at the Indian Wells Masters in California for her first career title.

It’s unclear exactly what Kerber’s beef was with Andreescu, though Andreescu took a medical timeout mid-match after seven games to tend to an injury on her right arm.

The athlete told reporters after the match that in the moment, she did notice Kerber said something but was uncertain what.

RELATED VIDEO: Billie Jean King Says Serena Williams Is Treated Differently Than Male Athletes as WTA Backs Her

RELATED: Figure Skater Accused of Purposely Slashing Competitor with Skate But Video Shows ‘No Evidence’

“I have no idea. I don’t even want to know,” she said, according to the Canadian Press. “For sure [I noticed]. I just didn’t say anything.”

Despite the harsh words, by Sunday, Kerber — the No. 4 ranked women’s tennis player in the world — was tweeting her congratulations to her opponent.

Tough battle out there last night @miamiopen! Congrats to Bianca @Bandreescu_ for a great performance and a well deserved win. 👍 pic.twitter.com/IpXzAJRNpi — Angelique Kerber (@AngeliqueKerber) March 24, 2019

“Tough battle out there last night @miamiopen! Congrats to Bianca @Bandreescu_ for a great performance and a well deserved win. 👍,” she wrote.

Still, not all were impressed.

“Bruh you said she is a drama queen and then post this 😂😂😂😂,” Australian tennis pro Nick Kyrgios responded.

RELATED: Spanish Tennis Player Has a Meltdown During Australian Open, Throws Bag Across Court After Loss

Other social media users chalked the post up to “damage control.”

“You were one of my favs. You are supposed to be a role-model to upcoming players like Bianca,” one Twitter user wrote. “I know we all have bad days, but your comment was classless. I didn’t expect that from you being a world-class player. You made yourself to be the #RealDramaQueen.”

Kerber’s management did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.