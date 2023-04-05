LSU's Angel Reese Rejects Jill Biden's Apology for White House Invite: 'You Said What You Said'

LSU star Angel Reese and her teammates likely aren't visiting the White House anytime soon.

Reese, 20, spoke candidly about Dr. Jill Biden's prior suggestion to invite both LSU and Iowa to the White House, despite the losing team having never been invited in the past.

"If we were to lose, we would not be getting invited to the White House," Reese said on the I Am Athlete podcast.

"I remember [Biden] made a comment about, both teams should be invited because of sportsmanship, and I'm like, 'Are you saying because of what I did?' " Reese added, referencing her taunt to Iowa's Caitlin Clark, which sparked a slew of online criticism toward the LSU star.

Reese said "stuff like that," referring to the first lady's idea, "bothers" her because she'd expect her to be more supportive of the women's tournament champions.

"It bothers me because you're a woman at the end of the day, and you're supposed to be standing behind us before anything," said Reese. "So, it's hard to see things like that and not comment back on it."

The LSU star revealed that "a lot of phone calls" were made regarding the team's potential visit to the White House. "That's why she wants to come out and apologize," Reese explained. "But at the same time, I don't accept it, I'm not going to lie to you. I don't accept the apology. You said what you said."

Reese continued, "I said what I said. You can't go back on certain things that you say."

Reese explained that if the Bidens felt like Iowa deserved the invite "because of sportsmanship," she'd be fine with celebrating LSU's title win with the former president and first lady, Barack and Michelle Obama.

"[Iowa] can have that spotlight. We'll go to the Obamas," Reese said. "I'm gonna see Michelle. I'm gonna see Barack."

The tension between the first lady and the LSU Tigers may have begun before the women's March Madness championship game on Sunday.

According to Reese, Jill had offered to meet with both teams in their locker rooms before the game. "We said no," Reese revealed. "We said we didn't want to."

She's unsure if Iowa accepted the invitation to meet before tip-off, but Reese said LSU rejected the offer initially because of Joe's bracket. "He picked somebody else to win the national championship, he didn't even put us on his bracket to get out of Baton Rouge so I was like, 'bet.' "

On Monday, Reese reacted to the news that Jill was considering inviting both teams to the White House on Twitter. She shared the link to ESPN's story and wrote "A JOKE," with three laughing emojis.

LSU guard Alexis Morris also chimed in, suggesting the team celebrate their win with former first lady Michelle Obama instead. Reese reshared Morris' tweet and wrote, "THAT'S THE TWEET," in agreement with her teammate.

The suggestion to invite both teams may have had good intentions, but the idea came just the day after Reese became the subject of harsh, racially-tinged online criticism.

Reese dealt with attacks on Twitter after the broadcast showed her taunting Iowa's Caitlin Clark with the "you can't see me" hand gesture made popular by wrestler John Cena, which Clark had done herself earlier in the tournament.

During her postgame press conference, the NCAA champion said, "All year I was critiqued about who I was. I don't fit the narrative. I don't fit in the box that you all want me to be in. I'm too hood, I'm too ghetto. You told me that all year. But when other people do it, y'all don't say nothing."