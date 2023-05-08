LSU's Angel Reese Makes Her 'Sports Illustrated' Swimsuit Issue Debut: 'I Embrace My Body'

The LSU star is having a breakout 2023 after helping the Tigers win the National Championship last month

By
Sean Neumann
Sean Neumann

Sean Neumann is a journalist from Chicago, Ill.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 8, 2023 12:51 PM
Punkie Johnson playing LSU's Angel Reese on SNL
Angel Reese. Photo: C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty

The "Bayou Barbie" is getting her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue debut!

The magazine announced Monday that Louisiana State University basketball star Angel Reese will be featured as a model in their upcoming SI Swimsuit edition.

The annual swimsuit issue has often included professional athletes in addition to models.

The timing couldn't be better. Reese, 21, is fresh off helping the Louisiana State Tigers win its first NCAA women's basketball championship last month and was named the "Most Outstanding Player" of the Final Four. Off the court, Reese is one of the top-earning college athletes with $1.3 million in endorsement deals for brands like Coach, McDonald's and Amazon.

"Having so many people come back to me and say, 'You guys have changed the game. You guys have been a part of history,' I embraced that," Reese told SI. "Just being able to be a part of this has just been amazing for me this year, and it's been a blessing."

LSU's Angel Reese Responds to Critics, Taunts Iowa's Caitlin Clark with Her Own Hand Motion
Angel Reese. Ben Solomon/NCAA Photos via Getty

But it's not just Reese's play that's raised her profile recently.

The 6-foot-3 Baltimore native also found herself at the center of controversy during the final week of the tournament, after she and Iowa's star guard Caitlin Clark's taunting towards one another raised a debate among fans about sportsmanship. She also initially declined an invitation from President Joe Biden for a traditional visit to The White House after First Lady Jill Biden floated the idea of inviting Iowa, the losing team, for a visit as well.

Punkie Johnson playing LSU's Angel Reese on SNL
Angel Reese. Maddie Meyer/Getty

During an interview last week on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Reese said the drama surrounding her and Clark was "frustrating," especially given that the two are "cool" with each other.

"Caitlin and I are cool," Reese told SI during an interview surrounding the photoshoot. "It's just being able to force people to accept that women can talk trash. The women's side gets penalized for it or we're considered as not being ladylike and that we're not playing by the rules. We work just as hard as the men. Women can be who we are; women can be competitive."

Tha magazine said Reese recently traveled to Los Angeles to pose for a photoshoot with photographer Yu Tsai, who has captured portraits of celebrities like Leonardo Dicaprio, Nicole Kidman, Angelina Jolie and more.

Reese told SI she was nervous about the photoshoot at first, but soon felt at ease.

"I had on thong bathing suits and I didn't think I was going to be comfortable, but [everyone] made me feel really comfortable," Reese said. "I work out a lot. I embrace my body and who I am and every mark on my body. I probably feel the sexiest in a bathing suit."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

SI Editor-in-Chief MJ Day said the magazine wanted to highlight Reese in this year's issue because she's "combating the double standard in sports, especially for women."

"She is making a name for herself as a fierce competitor and an equally fierce advocate for growing the game of women's basketball," Day said. "Her intensity, drive and passion around being unapologetically herself and speaking up for what she believes in is helping move the needle forward for women in sports and is liberating the next generation to feel seen and heard."

Related Articles
Bronny James
LeBron James' Son Bronny Commits to USC: 'I'm Proud of Him,' Basketball Legend Says
Cabo San Lucas, MEXICO - *EXCLUSIVE* - Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens tie the knot in Cabo San Lucas. Pictured: Simone Biles and Jonathan Owen BACKGRID USA 6 MAY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: HEM / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Simone Biles Marries Jonathan Owens — Again! — During Destination Wedding in Mexico
Kentucky Derby Previews
Mage Crowned Winner of 2023 Kentucky Derby
LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 06: Chris Pine attends Kentucky Derby 149 at Churchill Downs on May 06, 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Churchill Downs); LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 06: (L-R) Dannielynn Birkhead and Larry Birkhead attend Kentucky Derby 149 at Churchill Downs on May 06, 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Churchill Downs); LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 06: Carly Pearce attends Kentucky Derby 149 at Churchill Downs on May 06, 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Churchill Downs)
See All the Stars at the 2023 Kentucky Derby
Marlen P. and Anthony Davis arrive at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Who Is Anthony Davis' Wife? All About Marlen Davis
Saffie Joseph Jr. the trainer of Lord Miles during the morning training for the Kentucky Derby
Trainer Suspended From Kentucky Derby After 'Unexplained Sudden Deaths' of 2 Horses
Natalie Portman 'Angel City' TV Series premiere
Natalie Portman Says Angel City FC is 'a Continuation of the Mission' of Time's Up Movement
Tom Holland and Zendaya takes in the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors during Game 2 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals
Tom Holland and Zendaya Have Date Night at Lakers Vs. Warriors Game in San Francisco
Simone Biles Heading to Second Wedding with Husband Jonathan Owens
Simone Biles Flies Out to Second Destination Wedding with Husband Jonathan Owens: 'We're Off'
The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Inside
Dwyane Wade Advocates for Trans Community and Daughter Zaya amid Anti-LGBT Legislation: 'Focus on Acceptance'
US basketball player Brittney Griner, of the Phoenix Mercury, speaks during a news conference at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona on April 27, 2023.
Brittney Griner Says Returning to Normalcy Is 'a Little Overwhelming' After Return From Russia
P.K. Subban attends the 2019 Global Citizen Festival; Lizzo attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty"
P.K. Subban Slammed for 'Horrible' Body-Shaming Joke About Lizzo During NHL Playoffs
Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson to Take On Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce in TNT's The Match
Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce Will Compete Against Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson for The Match
Image
Olympian Tori Bowie Was Found Dead During Wellness Check at Her Home, No Foul Play Suspected
Seth Curry, Seth Curry, Sydel Curry, and Damion Lee on January 14, 2020
Who Is Stephen Curry's Sister? All About Sydel Curry-Lee
Angel Reese, Caitlin Clark
Angel Reese on 'Frustrating' Caitlin Clark Drama: 'It's Bigger Than Me'