Angel Reese Calls Jill Biden's Idea to Invite Both LSU and Iowa to the White House 'a JOKE'

The First Lady said she suggested inviting runners-up Iowa as well because they "played such a good game" during Sunday's NCAA Championship

Published on April 4, 2023 11:57 AM
Photo: Maddie Meyer/Getty

Dr. Jill Biden has apparently decided against inviting both women's teams from the NCAA Tournament final after LSU star Angel Reese reacted negatively to the idea on social media.

The first lady, 71, who attended Sunday night's game between the Louisiana State University Tigers and Iowa Hawkeyes in Dallas, proposed the idea while speaking at the Colorado State Capitol in Denver on Monday.

"So I know we'll have the champions come to the White House, we always do," Jill said, according to CNN.

"So, we hope LSU will come but, you know, I'm going to tell Joe [Biden] I think Iowa should come, too, because they played such a good game."

Traditionally, only the national champions receive an invitation to the White House. If Iowa had also received an invitation, it would be the first time both title game teams were offered the opportunity.

Ben Solomon/NCAA Photos via Getty

ESPN reported on Biden's suggestion shortly after, which caught the attention of LSU star Reese, 20.

Reese shared the link to ESPN's story and wrote "A JOKE," with three laughing emojis.

LSU guard Alexis Morris also chimed in, suggesting the team celebrate their win with former first lady Michelle Obama instead. Reese reshared Morris' tweet and wrote, "THAT'S THE TWEET," in agreement with her teammate.

ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith also reacted to the idea on social media on Monday. "Hey @Reese10Angel, I mean absolutely zero disrespect to the First Lady, but you are 1000% correct. That is a bad suggestion."

Smith, 55, continued, "Runner-ups don't get invited to the White House. Why are we trying to change it now? I completely agree with you, Angel."

Maddie Meyer/Getty

The suggestion to invite both teams may have had good intentions, but the idea came just the day after Reese became the subject of harsh online criticism.

Reese dealt with attacks on Twitter after the broadcast showed her taunting Iowa's Caitlin Clark with the "you can't see me" hand gesture made popular by wrestler John Cena, which Clark had done herself earlier in the tournament.

During her postgame press conference, the NCAA champion said, "All year I was critiqued about who I was. I don't fit the narrative. I don't fit in the box that you all want me to be in. I'm too hood, I'm too ghetto. You told me that all year. But when other people do it, y'all don't say nothing."

Reese continued, "So this is for the girls that look like me, that want to speak up on what they believe in. It's unapologetically you. It was bigger than me tonight. I'm happy. I felt I helped grow women's basketball."

