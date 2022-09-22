Angel City FC's Christen Press on the 'Unfair and Unjust' Expectations as a Female Athlete

The soccer star opens up about the impact she hopes to have on aspiring young players while launching her all-inclusive and limited edition clothing line, the New Everyone Club

Lanae Brody
September 22, 2022

Forget the old boys' club mentality. Angel City FC's Christen Press is putting her own spin on the idea with her new, limited edition merch collaboration — the New Everyone Club.

The collection is a first of its kind clothing line meant to celebrate and embrace underrepresented groups and create a community where all walks of life — women, people of color, non-binary individuals and other marginalized groups — are invited to the table to mutually empower one another.

"When we had the initial narrative of what is The New Everyone Club, the first thing that comes to mind is, how do we bring this story to life?" Press, 33, tells PEOPLE while announcing her collaboration with Angel City, Klarna and re-inc. "Looking at images of spaces that have been dominated by men like golf clubs and board rooms was part of the initial conception for this."

But she realized that it's not "enough to have an old boys' club and say, 'Okay, let's open the doors to women.' That's not good enough. 'Let's open the doors to people of color. Let's open up doors to queer people.' That's not good enough. We have to design spaces with those groups in minds, and that's the only way you get equity."

The line will start with socks, shorts, shirts and a hoodie with all-inclusive sizing, for anyone to wear.

Christen Press
Christen Press

Press is thrilled with New Everyone Club, but she also laments as a female athlete, there are higher expectations on her to do more outside of the soccer pitch than male athletes.

"I think on the one hand, there is a cerebral understanding that I have that it shouldn't be my expectation as a female athlete to be so much more than an athlete," she says. "But those are the unfair and unjust expectations that are put on women."

Still, Press wants to do her part for young, aspiring players.

"Being inspirational for young female athletes absolutely falls in that category of bringing me purpose and meaning, and so that's the why, and when you have a strong why, then everything else is easy and falls into place," she says.

2021 Tokyo Olympics
Laurence Griffiths/Getty

In order for her message to be heard, the US Women's National Team player knew she had to capture the perfect campaign image for her line. They photographed it in a dark library, a nod to those old boys' club spaces that others typically can't get into.

"Looking at images of spaces that have been dominated by men like golf clubs and board rooms was part of the initial conception for this, and Angel City did a great job collaborating with us on that and then truly blowing it out of the water and how we brought it to life."

And now, as her team tries its best to make the playoffs, Press, who's sidelined due to a June ACL tear, is focusing on spreading positivity.

Christen Press
Christen Press. Berengui/DeFodi Images via Getty

"It's actually beyond soccer and beyond everything because part of the reason that I was so excited to join Angel City was because the values reflected," Press shares. "Those [of] my own and the ones that I've instilled in my business."

The collaboration first drops exclusively on Klarna Sept. 23 and ranges in price from $38-$168.

With 10 percent of proceeds being donated to the Downtown Women's Center, a non-profit organization fighting to end homelessness for women in greater Los Angeles, Press knew this special collab was the perfect match.

"It's for all people that are trying to pave a new way forward, who are bucking old norms and status quo expectations and ready to re-imagine a more beautiful future," says the two-time Olympian. "It is absolutely why I thought it would be a fantastic opportunity for our brands to come together, to celebrate our beautiful and diverse communities that we've both developed, either inside or close next to the women's soccer world."

