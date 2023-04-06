Andy Roddick Says Pickleball Has Been a 'Fun Excuse to Reconnect' With Andre Agassi

Roddick and Agassi defeated John McEnroe and Michael Chang during the first-ever Pickleball Slam exhibition on Sunday

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 6, 2023 12:49 PM
Andre Agassi and Andy Roddick at the Inaugural 2023 Pickleball Slam at the Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida on April 2nd, 2023
Photo: Manny Hernandez/Getty

Tennis star Andy Roddick is one of the latest stars to join the pickleball craze.

The sport is new to Roddick, 40, who tells PEOPLE he "didn't play at all until a couple of months ago" when he agreed to participate in the first-ever Pickleball Slam exhibition with fellow tennis greats Andre Agassi, John McEnroe and Michael Chang.

The first time Roddick played publicly was during the exhibition, where he and Agassi defeated McEnroe and Chang 3-1 in the match to win the $1 million purse.

"I will say that the million-dollar prize probably had something to do with it, but it's been pretty fun," Roddick joked.

Roddick, the last American to win a men's singles Grand Slam with his title at the 2003 US Open, tells PEOPLE, "It's not often you get to kind of have a crash course over the court in 10 weeks to get ready for an event in something you've never really done before."

Andy Roddick, Andre Agassi
Andy Roddick, Andre Agassi. Rick Kern/Getty; Stefanie Keenan/Getty

One of Roddick's favorite parts of immersing himself into the new sport has been the time it's allowed him to catch up with Agassi.

"What has been pretty fun is getting the daily analysis from Andre Agassi and his breakdowns of what he's learned, what's working for him, what we should do," Roddick says. "It's been kind of a fun excuse to reconnect almost on a daily basis now," adds Roddick.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The tennis star has also enjoyed sharing his new hobby with his family. "My son loves going out in the front driveway to play. It's a lot easier learning curve than tennis, especially for kids, so he loves it," says Roddick, who is married to Brooklyn Decker.

The couple shares son Hank, 7, and daughter Stevie, 5.

brooklyn-decker.jpg
Rick Kern/WireImage.

Roddick's wife, actress Brooklyn Decker, has tried her hand at pickleball too, says the athlete. "My wife got out on the court last week for about five minutes, but she's curious about it," he says.

Roddick and Decker married in 2009 in a romantic ceremony in Texas. In 2015, they welcomed Hank, and then Stevie two years later.

"It's the most beautiful thing in the world," Decker told PEOPLE in 2020 of her family with Roddick. "It's the most exhausting thing in the world. It's the most fulfilling thing in the world. All of that is true. It's wonderful."

Related Articles
Des Linden
Olympian Des Linden Reveals Difficult Thyroid Condition Nearly Kept Her from 2018 Boston Marathon Win
NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 10: Darron Lee #50 of the Kansas City Chiefs walks off the field before a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on November 10, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Titans defeated the Chiefs 35-32. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
Former NFL Player Darron Lee Arrested for Allegedly Assaulting His Mother and Mother of His Child
Liam Hendriks #31 of the Chicago White Sox poses for a photo during the Chicago White Sox Photo Day at Camelback Ranch on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
White Sox Pitcher Liam Hendriks Completes Cancer Treatment: 'My Life Changed Forever'
Grant Wahl
Late Sports Journalist Grant Wahl Honored with Tribute In Latest 'Ted Lasso' Episode: 'Means So Much'
Andrew Dodson
Kentucky High School Football Player Dies of Brain Injury After Getting Hit During Scrimmage: 'Heartbroken'
Brittney Griner Throws Wife Cherelle a Belated Birthday Party: ‘Bae Missed My 30th Last Summer, Obviously'
Brittney Griner Throws Wife Cherelle a Belated Birthday Party: 'Bae Missed My 30th Last Summer, Obviously'
Angel Reese, Jill Biden
LSU's Angel Reese Rejects Jill Biden's Apology for White House Invite: 'You Said What You Said'
ANAHEIM, CA - JULY 30: Josh H. Smith #47 of the Texas Rangers looks on during the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on July 30, 2022 in Anaheim, California. The Angels defeated the Rangers 9-7. (Photo by Rob Leiter/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
Texas Rangers' Josh Smith Receives 6 Stitches After Getting Hit in the Face with 88 MPH Pitch
Ayesha Curry attends the Miu Miu Womenswear S/S 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Palais d'Iena on October 04, 2022 in Paris, France.
Ayesha Curry Says Finding Her Confidence 'Has Definitely Been a Journey'
Simone Biles bridal shower
Simone Biles Celebrates 'Cloud 9' Themed Wedding Shower Ahead of Nuptials with NFL Star Jonathan Owens
Rowdy celebrations held in Storrs as fans celebrate UConn’s big win
15 Arrested, 16 Taken to Hospitals During Celebrations Following UConn's March Madness Win
Caitlin Clark from Iowa and Angel Reese from LSU
Caitlin Clark Defends Angel Reese After Backlash for Her Taunts: 'I'm a Big Fan of Hers'
Bill Murray Cheers on Son Luke During UCONN March Madness Game
Bill Murray Cheers on Son Luke During March Madness Championship Win: 'He's Worked Very Hard'
LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 18: Singer Shakira and Gerard Pique arrive at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino on May 18, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)
Gerard Piqué Says He Gets Outraged Messages from Shakira Fans: 'People Who Have No Lives'
Angel Reese, Jordan Hawkins
Angel Reese and Her Cousin Jordan Hawkins Are Both March Madness Champions: 'Cookout Gone Be Lit!'
Shaquille O'Neal, Angel Reese
Shaquille O'Neal Says Angel Reese Can Trash Talk All She Wants: 'When You're a Champion, You're Allowed to'