Andy Reid Says His ‘Heart Bleeds for Everybody’ After Son’s Car Accident Leaves Girl Hospitalized

Britt Reid, son of Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, was involved in a multi-vehicle crash on Feb. 4 that injured two children

Following the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl LV loss on Sunday, head coach Andy Reid addressed the deadly multi-vehicle car crash involving his son, Britt Reid, last week that has left a 5-year-old girl hospitalized in critical condition.

"My heart goes out to all those that were involved in the accident, in particular the family with the little girl who is fighting for her life," Andy, 62, told reporters after the game.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

He added: "I can't comment on it any more than what I am here. So the questions you have, I'm going to have to turn those down, but just from a human standpoint, my heart bleeds for everybody involved in that.''

Britt, the Chiefs' outside linebackers coach, missed Sunday's game after being hospitalized in Thursday's crash, which took place near the team's home stadium in Kansas City. He admitted to drinking prior to the incident, police previously said, but has not yet been charged. An investigation is underway.

"The organization has been made aware of a multi-vehicle accident involving Outside Linebackers Coach, Britt Reid. We are in the process of gathering information, and we will have no further comment at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved," the Chiefs said in a statement previously obtained by PEOPLE.

Image zoom Britt Reid | Credit: George Gojkovich/Getty

Two children that were sitting in the back of a silver Chevrolet Traverse were hurt in the crash: a 4-year-old who suffered non-life-threatening injuries and a 5-year-old child who suffered life-threatening injuries.

A GoFundMe page was created to cover the 5-year-old's medical expenses. As of Monday morning, the page has raised over $300,000 in donations and counting.

The 5-year-old, whose name is Ariel, "suffered swelling and bleeding in and around the brain. She is in critical condition and hasn't awoken since the crash," according to the page's description.

"Her mother is a single mom of 3 having to deal with this on her own due to covid restrictions, Ariel will be in the hospital for the foreseeable future, this is set up for the hospital bills and weeks of missed work that will come," the page states. "No child deserves to go through this, nor should any mother have to see her child like this. We appreciate any support that is given right now."

Image zoom The 5-year-old girl injured in a car crash involving Super Bowl coach Any Reid's son | Credit: GoFundMe

A spokesperson for the KCPD previously told PEOPLE that the crash occurred on Feb. 4 shortly after 9 p.m. local time on the southbound Interstate 435 on-ramp from Stadium Drive.

A grey Chevrolet Impala had run out of gas on the entrance ramp and the Traverse parked in front of the disabled car to help. Both vehicles had their lights on, but the Impala's battery was fading at the time, according to police.

While the drivers of both vehicles attempted to get the stranded car running, a white Dodge Ram Laramie Sport pickup truck — which police say was driven by Britt — traveling on the entrance ramp struck the left front of the Impala.

According to police, the Ram truck then continued forward and slammed into the rear of the Traverse, injuring both children inside.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

According to a search warrant obtained by WDAF-TV, Britt allegedly told the investigator on the scene that he was the driver of the Ram truck.

The officer noted in the warrant a "smell a moderate odor of alcoholic beverage" on Britt as the officer interviewed him. When asked if he had been drinking, Britt told the investigator that he had "2-3 drinks," according to the court document.

Britt also told the officer that he had taken Adderall, police noted in the warrant.

The officer "observed signs of impairment" after conducting a brief sobriety test on Britt, who then complained of stomach pain and was transported to a hospital for treatment, police said in the warrant published by WDAF-TV.

Once at the hospital, the officer conducted a full sobriety test and observed four clues of impairment, the warrant stated. The officer requested and received a search warrant to draw Britt's blood.