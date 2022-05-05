Andy Murray Withdraws from Novak Djokovic Match at Madrid Open Due to Food Poisoning

The highly-anticipated match between Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic would have been their first since 2017

Andy Murray of Great Britain looks on in his match against Dominic Thiem of Austria during their Men's Singles match on Day Five of the Mutua Madrid Open at La Caja Magica on May 02, 2022 in Madrid, Spain.

Andy Murray has withdrawn from his Thursday match against Novak Djokovic at the Madrid Open due to food poisoning.

"I had a message yesterday from Andy that he was not feeling well," Tournament director Feliciano Lopez told The Telegraph. "He had food poisoning, it sounds like he is feeling better this morning but is still not well enough to go on the court."

Murray, 34, who accepted a late wild card entry in the Madrid Open, won his first two matches of the tournament, defeating Dominic Thiem and Denis Shapovalov. Thursday's highly-anticipated match would have been the 37th face-off between Murray and Djokovic and their first since 2017.

"Unfortunately, Andy Murray is unable to take to the Manolo Santana Stadium due to illness," tournament organizers announced on Twitter. "We wish you a speedy recovery, @andy_murray!"

"Instead, Andrey Rublev and Daniel Evans will open the day's play on centre court," the statement added.

Andy Murray of Great Britain looks on in his match against Dominic Thiem of Austria during their Men's Singles match on Day Five of the Mutua Madrid Open at La Caja Magica on May 02, 2022 in Madrid, Spain. Novak Djokovic of Serbia plays during his singles match against Gael Monfils of France during Day Six of Mutua Madrid Open at La Caja Magica in Madrid. Novak Djokovic won by (6-3,6-2). Credit: Jose Manuel Alvarez/Quality Sport Images/Getty; Atilano Garcia/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty

No. 1 Djokovic, 34, will now automatically advance to the quarterfinals, facing off with the winner of the match between Hubert Hurkacz and Dusan Lajovic.

Earlier this week, both Murray and Djokovic expressed their excitement to compete against each other.

"He's the world No 1 and I've got a metal hip," Murray told reporters, referring to his hip surgeries in 2018 and 2019. "I didn't know I'd get opportunities to play matches like this again. In theory, I shouldn't have a chance in the match. But I've worked my hardest, put myself in a great position and it's a fantastic opportunity to play against him again on a big court in a huge tournament."