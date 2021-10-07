The British tennis star asked for help finding his wedding band while calling himself a "#clown"

Andy Murray Says He's in Hot Water 'at Home' After Wedding Ring Was Stolen While Tied to His Shoes

Andy Murray is on the hunt for something precious to him.

The 34-year-old British tennis star revealed in a set of Instagram videos this week that his wedding band was stolen due to a bizarre series of events.

In the caption of his post, Murray wrote, "Swipe to hear the story about the 💍 and the 👠Yes I know I'm an idiot and in hindsight it seems like a terrible idea but I need some help🤣What should the reward be for getting it back?"

He added the hashtags "#ring #shoes #idiot #help #clown."

Murray explained in his videos that while in California to compete in the Indian Wells tournament, he left his "damp, sweaty and smelly" tennis sneakers under his car outside of his hotel to "get some air to them and dry them out overnight."

The next morning, when he went to his car, the sneakers had been stolen. Murray says he went to local pro shop to buy shoes that were not his normal competition brand, though noted it wasn't "the end of the world … but not ideal."

"As I was preparing for my practice, my physio said to me, 'Where's your wedding ring?' and I was like, 'Oh no,' " he continued recounting. "And I basically tie my wedding ring to my tennis shoes when I'm playing because I can't play with it on my hand. So yeah, my wedding ring's been stolen as well.

Murray, who married wife Kim Sears — with whom he has four kids — in 2015, told followers, "Needless to say I'm in the bad books at home so want to try and find it."

He then asked his followers for help finding the band, pleading, "If anyone can share this or may have any clue where they may be it would be very helpful so I can try and get it back."