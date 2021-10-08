"The wedding ring is back, and I'm back in the good books," the tennis player joked

Andy Murray Reunited with His Wedding Ring After It Was 'Stolen' While Tied to Tennis Shoes

Andy Murray has been reunited with his missing wedding band.

The professional tennis player, 34, shared with fans on Thursday that he is back in possession of the sentimental ring after it was "stolen" alongside a pair of tennis shoes he had hid underneath his car outside of a hotel in Indian Wells, California.

In a video shared to his Instagram, Murray said that he got his ring and shoes back after making "a few calls" and chatting with the hotel's security team. He then held up his wedding band, which was still tied to the shoelaces of his sneakers, for the camera.

"Would you believe it? It still absolutely stinks, but the shoes are back," he quipped. "The wedding ring is back, and I'm back in the good books. Let's go!"

Murray — who is married to Kim Sears, with whom he shares four children — had previously joked that he was "in the bad books at home" when the ring was missing.

The ordeal first began earlier this week when Murray was returning back to his hotel after a long day of practice for the BNP Paribas Open tournament, according to a series of Instagram video he posted on Wednesday.

Murray said in the footage that he noticed on the drive the car "didn't smell great" due to his damp, sweaty and smelly" tennis shoes, so he wanted to air them out before his next practice.

"I have no balcony in my room and didn't want to leave them [inside] my room, because it'll think the room up, so I thought, 'I'm gonna leave the shoes underneath the car to get some air into them and dry them out overnight,' " Murray explained with a laugh. "Anyway, when I got back to the car in the morning, the shoes were gone."

While the athlete was able to replace his shoes, he realized that his wedding ring was gone as well when he showed up at practice.

"I basically tie my wedding ring into my tennis shoes when I'm playing, because I can't play with it on my hand. So yeah, my wedding ring's been stolen as well," Murray said. "Needless to say I'm in the bad books at home so want to try and find it."

In his Instagram Story, Murray added that he had traveled to California with three pairs of sneakers, but one got worn out during practice and he left the other two underneath the car.

"Yes I know I'm an idiot and in hindsight it seems like a terrible idea but I need some help 🤣," Murray wrote on Wednesday. "What should the reward be for getting it back?"

He added the hashtags: "#ring #shoes #idiot #help #clown."