Andy Murray Loses to No. 3 Ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas at the U.S. Open

Legendary tennis player Andy Murray was visibly frustrated as he took on Stefanos Tsitsipas at Arthur Ashe Stadium

Andy Murray and Stefanos Tsitsipas went head-to-head at the U.S. Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Monday.

The two men split the first four sets, with Murray taking the first and third, while Tsitsipas won the second and fourth. Tsitsipas pulled ahead in the fifth and final set, cementing his victory.

Tsitsipas, a 23-year-old from Greece and winner of seven titles, was ranked No. 3 in the world heading into the match, while Murray, 34, is ranked No. 112 in the world and has earned 46 titles over the span of his career.

Earlier this season, Murray — a native of Great Britain — suffered a groin injury at the Miami Open, forcing him to withdraw from the tournament. The injury was just one of many he's endured, which has led fans to speculate about his retirement from the sport — but Murray has been motivated to show he has more fuel left in the tank.

"Physically, I've been good since I've been here in the matches," Murray said before the start of the U.S. Open. "I pulled up well the following days after them. That for me has been really positive. I would obviously like my game to be in a better place."

"It is interesting sometimes that you don't feel like you're playing particularly well, but I've had opportunities in my matches against top players in the past few weeks and not quite taken them," he added. "Maybe if I did, I'd be sitting here with a slightly different take on things."

Ahead of the match, the two players also expressed their opposing views to something outside of tennis — the COVID-19 vaccine.

During an interview, Tsitsipas said he didn't see why someone in their early 20s needed to get the vaccine, and expressed his concerns about side effects.

"I don't see any reason for someone of my age to do it," he said, according to the New York Times. "It hasn't been tested enough and it has side effects. As long as it's not mandatory, everyone can decide for themselves."

Greek officials criticized Tsitsipas and said he "neither the knowledge nor the studies nor the research work that would allow him to form an opinion" about the COVID-19 vaccine.

Murray, however, called on players to get vaccinated, saying it is their "responsibility."

"Ultimately I guess the reason why all of us are getting vaccinated is to look out for the wider public," he said on Saturday, according to CNN. "We have a responsibility as players that are traveling across the world to look out for everyone else as well."