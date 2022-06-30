Andy Murray Knocked Out of Wimbledon After Tough Loss to John Isner

Murray lost to the American tennis star in the second round of the tournament

Andy Murray of Great Britain looks on in his match against Dominic Thiem of Austria during their Men's Singles match on Day Five of the Mutua Madrid Open at La Caja Magica on May 02, 2022 in Madrid, Spain.

Andy Murray has been knocked out of Wimbledon after losing to John Isner on Wednesday.

Murray, 35, was defeated in the second round after facing off against Isner, 37, for an exciting four sets, per the BBC.

The loss serves as the two-time champion's earliest exit from the tournament.

"Has my opinion changed based on tonight's match? No," Murray said of whether he has what it takes when battling elite opponents. "Tonight's match, I don't see why it should change that view really."

"I think most of the players on the tour would tell you that a match like that was won or lost based on a few points here and there. I didn't play well enough on those points tonight," he added.

Looking back on how he performed, Murray admitted he "certainly didn't serve well enough at the beginning of the match," but commended Isner's overall skill as one of the main factors behind the loss.

"Look, he's a difficult opponent to play against," said Murray.

Murray isn't the only big name to be knocked out of the tournament early.

Serena Williams, who has nabbed seven Wimbledon wins while competing in singles over the course of her impressive career, was knocked out in the first round after losing to Harmony Tan of France in an intense tie-breaker earlier this week.

The first round defeat came almost exactly one year after Williams suffered a hamstring tear that kept her from advancing past the first round. After the 2021 match, Williams told BBC she felt her future was in doubt while recovering from the injury, which she sustained while facing Aliaksandra Sasnovich at Wimbledon in 2021.