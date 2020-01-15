Andy Murray Hilariously Reminds His Mom How to Use Instagram: 'Please Try to Do Better'

Andy Murray isn’t playing around when it comes to Instagram etiquette!

On Tuesday, the British tennis star hilariously trolled his mother, Judy, on Instagram, after the professional tennis coach shared a poorly cropped photo on her feed.

The mother of two had cleverly tried to share an image of mandarin oranges spelling out the world “HELLO,” with the caption, “How to say HELLO in mandarin.” However, she forgot to crop the picture so that it would show the entire message, and her son made sure to call her out for it.

“Hi mum… you’ve done it again,” the former world No. 1 began his lengthy comment, captured by Comments by Athletes. “Instagram is a visual platform so if you post a picture with half the content cut out it doesn’t work.. you will get less likes and people will unfollow you (probably a wise decision on their part).”

“This just looks like a few mandarins scattered on a table.. I wouldn’t want people to think you’re a mad old lady,” he added. “Please try to do better. Love from your baby boy x Ps. This is your final warning before I unfollow.”

Judy, 60, had an equally fun response for her child, reposting the image with a fixed crop and giving Andy a shout out for always noting her “shortcomings.”

“Ok. So I post part pictures regularly,” she admitted in the second post. “This is especially for my younger son who always points out my shortcomings. How to say HELLO in Mandarin. 🍊❤️”

The 32-year-old three-time Grand Slam champion is currently recovering from a pelvic injury that forced him to miss the ATP Cup earlier this month, as well as the 2020 Australian Open — which is currently holding its qualifying matches in Melbourne.

Sports journalist Stuart Fraser reported the news, saying that Andy “has decided to focus on building his fitness for a return to the tour in Montpellier in February.”

Organizers of the Australian Open later confirmed that he would be missing the tournament, sharing a statement from Andy — who also just welcomed his third child with wife Kim Sears Murray in November — about his decision.

“I’ve worked so hard to get myself into a situation where I can play at the top level and I’m gutted I’m not going to be able to play in Australia in January,” Murray said in December. “After the AO this year, when I wasn’t sure whether I’d be able to play again, I was excited about coming back to Australia and giving my best, and that makes this even more disappointing for me.”

“Unfortunately I’ve had a setback recently and as a precaution, need to work through that before I get back on court competing,” he added.

Qualifying matches at the Australian Open were canceled on Wednesday due to rain, the BBC reported. They had been previously delayed because of poor air quality caused by the devastating bushfires.