Andy Murray Announces in Teary Press Conference That He'll Retire This Year: 'The Pain Is Too Much'

Andy Murray is saying goodbye to the world of professional tennis.

In an emotional press conference on Friday, the 31-year-old athlete announced his retirement from the sport after enduring a long struggle with hip pain that resulted in a surgery, rehabilitation and a “level” of competition Murray says he’s not “happy playing at.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“It’s not just that — the pain is too much, really,” he added, according to CNN. “I don’t want to continue playing that way.”

Murray revealed that he will compete in the Australian Open, which kicks off on Monday, adding shakily while wiping away tears that he “would like to stop playing” at Wimbledon, in July, “but I am not certain I am able to do that.”

“Not feeling good. Been struggling for a long time. I’m not sure I can play through the pain for another four or five months,” said the British player, CNN reported. “Pretty much done everything that I could to try and get my hip feeling better and it hasn’t helped loads. I think there is a chance the Australian Open is my last tournament.”

Andy Murray James Gourley/BPI/REX/Shutterstock

Andy Murray James Gourley/BPI/REX/Shutterstock

Andy Murray James Gourley/BPI/REX/Shutterstock

RELATED: Andy Murray Forgot to Hug His Mom After Historic Win

In January 2018, after withdrawing from the Australian Open, Murray shared a message with fans on Instagram in an effort to update them about his condition.

“I’ve obviously been going through a really difficult period with my hip for a long time and have sought council from a number of hip specialists,” he wrote, calling surgery “an option but the chances of a successful outcome are not as I high as I would like which has made this my secondary option and my hope has been to avoid that.”

Six days later, Murray — who shares a 14-month-old daughter as well as daughter Sophia Olivia, 3 next month, with wife Kim Sears Murray — shared a “post op photo” from the hospital, revealing that he was “feeling really positive and looking forward to starting rehab.”

Over the next few months, the athlete slowly made his tennis comeback, returning to the court in March and competing in the 2018 US Open that summer, where he fell in the second round.

Murray’s decorated career including a clinching of three Grand Slam titles and two gold medals at the 2012 and 2016 Summer Olympics, where he bested Roger Federer and Juan Martín del Potro, respectively.

At the 2012 US Open, Murray became the first British player in 35 years to take home the win in a Grand Slam singles tournament, making him the only British male to, during the Open Era, become a Grand Slam singles champ.

In 2013, he became the first British player to win a Wimbledon senior singles title since 1977 — as well as the first British player to win a Wimbledon’s men’s single title in 77 years. Murray is also the only male player in history to win the US Open and a gold medal at the Olympics in a single year.