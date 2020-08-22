Andy Cohen and 18-Month-Old Son Benjamin Among Celeb Cutouts at St. Louis Cardinals Game

Andy Cohen and his son Benjamin attended a St. Louis Cardinals game — or at least their cardboard versions did.

Cutouts of Cohen, 52, and 18-month-old Ben were among the many celebrity cutouts that filled St. Louis’ Busch Stadium, where the Cardinals faced off against the Cincinnati Reds on Friday.

“Ben and me at Busch tonight!” the Watch What Happens Live host wrote on his Instagram Story along with a picture of their cardboard cutouts “sitting” side-by-side in the stadium.

Cohen is a St. Louis native and passionate Cardinals fan, even naming his former dog, Wacha, after Cardinals pitcher Michael Wacha.

The Cardinals announced their "CardBOARD Nation" program earlier this week, an attempt to fill seats during MLB games at a time when live audiences are not allowed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Through the program, fans are able to submit photos on the team’s website and have a cardboard cutout of themselves placed in the stands.

In addition to Cohen and Benjamin, many other famous Cardinals fans were spotted in the stands during last night's game. Jon Hamm, Ellie Kemper and Nelly were all seen, placed directly behind Cohen and his son.

Kemper even shared photos of her posing for her cardboard cutout. “Posing for my #MLB cutout, I seem to have forgotten how a person sits at a baseball game,” the Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star wrote alongside the photos.

Also on Friday, Cohen shared that he took Ben to the St. Louis Zoo, where the father of one frequently went during his childhood.