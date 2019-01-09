Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins Denies Calling Player 'Gay': I 'Respect' the 'LGBTQIA Community'

Andrew Wiggins is denying that he referred to another player as “gay” after his Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night.

In a postgame interview shared by freelance sports reporter Michael Kinney, Wiggins was asked about the Timberwolves’ heated interactions with the Thunder’s Dennis Schroder during the game after Nerlens Noel was removed for a head injury.

“I don’t know what’s wrong with him,” Wiggins says of Schroder in the video clip, before seeming to add, “Uh, he was just gay. He was acting crazy for no reason.”

Continues Wiggins, “I look right through him. He’s not someone I look at as a problem. Not at all.”

After the interview made rounds on social media, Wiggins addressed his words through two, early Wednesday morning tweets.

“I’d like to clarify what I said tonight during my post game media session,” he wrote. “I said: ‘I don’t know what’s wrong with him he was just getting… acting crazy for no reason.’ “

He added in a second tweet, “I have the utmost love and respect for the LGBTQIA community and I would never use any term to disrespect them in anyway.”

According to ESPN, Schroder seemed unhappy with the Timberwolves’ reactions after Noel was taken off the court in a stretcher. Schroder received a technical foul for an altercation with Timberwolves guard Jeff Teague, who, himself received two technicals for the encounter.

Dennis Schroder Matthew Stockman/Getty

The NBA has handed down harsh punishments to players in the past for using language deemed homophobic.

According to USA Today, the Denver Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic was fined $25,000 for using an anti-gay slur while giving a postgame interview.

The Timberwolves did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.