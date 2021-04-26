NHL's Andrew Shaw, 29, Retiring at Urging of Doctors After Several Concussions

After a 10-year career with the Chicago Blackhawks, Andrew Shaw said amid his retirement announcement, "As the type of person I am, I would continue playing until I was dead"

Andrew Shaw is hanging up his skates.

The Chicago Blackhawks player announced his retirement from the NHL in a touching video posted to his team's Instagram feed on Monday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Shaw, 29, reflected on his 10-year professional career during the four-and-a-half-minute clip as he sat in front of his No. 65 jersey, before saying, "There comes a time when every athlete needs to realize that health is a priority, and a future with their family is most important."

"That time, for me, is now," he continued. "After several concussions, the doctors strongly recommend that I stop playing the game that I love. And for the first time in my life, I'm going to listen."

The Ontario, Canada, native went on to say that he was "extremely proud of what [he] accomplished in [his] career" (which includes Stanley Cup wins in 2013 and 2015), adding, "I want to make it clear that I would not change anything about it."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Shaw spoke with ESPN about his retirement, insisting he "want(s) people to know that I'm okay. I'm in a good place. But I'm going to miss it, I'm going to miss it like crazy still."

The right wing player was off the ice for over a year after suffering a concussion back in November 2019. And while he returned this season, he sustained another concussion in February after being elbowed in the head during a face-off against the Dallas Stars.

"I know I only played 14 games [this season], but to work your way back, when people are telling you that you should be done, and people are doubting you could make it back, it was worth it," Shaw told ESPN. "I took my time, I made sure I was feeling 100%. And then to score a few goals at the UC [United Center] again, it was worth it. I wouldn't change it at all."

The Blackhawks' team physician, Dr. Michael Terry, told ESPN that Shaw has "recovered" from the February injury, but "given the potential long-term consequences of repetitive concussions, we have advised him to discontinue his career as a professional hockey player."

RELATED VIDEO: Eli Manning Retires from NFL, Ending 16-Season Career with the New York Giants

Of hearing the "disappointing and sad" news from his medical team, Shaw — who shares son Dax, 1, and daughter Andy, 2½, with wife Chaunette — told ESPN that his "stomach just sunk" and he felt his "heart pounding."

But "at the same time," there was a sense of "relief" in that he didn't have to make the decision fully by himself.

"As the type of person I am, I would continue playing until I was dead," the athlete said. "I hate letting my teammates down, hate letting the organization down, hate letting fans, my friends and family down. I would keep pushing and battling through injury after injury to the point where there probably would be no return."