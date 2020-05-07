MLB Hall of Famer Andre Dawson on Working as Mortician amid Coronavirus: 'You See a Lot of Hurt'

Baseball Hall of Famer Andre Dawson’s second act looks quite different from his days on the baseball field — he’s the owner of a funeral parlor that, like the rest of the world, is grappling with unprecedented change amid the coronavirus.

Dawson, an eight-time All-Star best known for his time with the Montreal Expos and the Chicago Cubs, has owned and operated Paradise Memorial Funeral Home in Richmond Heights, Florida, for more than a decade, according to the Associated Press.

But business as usual was forever changed when the “nightmare” coronavirus began spreading through the country in mid-March, forcing Dawson, 65, to adapt.

“This has been a game-changer. You can’t have a proper burial like you would under normal circumstances. You can’t have the ideal send-off,” he told USA Today. “You see the sadness of people not even being able to see them in the hospital when they’re sick.”

He and his staff of 23 people — which includes wife Vanessa as office manager — have adopted extra safety precautions like hazmat suits and face masks, and services have been limited to 10 people due to social distancing guidelines, according to WFOR.

“It’s very sad. Because people mourn and grieve differently, and they’re not going through that process as they would under normal circumstances,” he told the AP. “You see a lot of hurt and pain.”

Dawson told the AP that his funeral home has so far received six people who died of COVID-19, though all typical procedures have had to be amended, as there’s always a chance that someone who died was carrying the virus.

“It’s stressful because of the times and the uncertainty. But this is what we signed up for,” he said. “As challenging as it can be, we just pray and hope we’re prepared for it.”

His days running a funeral home are a far cry from his 21 years as a ballplayer, during which time he was known as “The Hawk,” and was successful enough to earn a spot in the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2010.

He told WFOR that his former teammates were initially shocked when they learned what he’d decided to pursue as a second career path.

“I got a lot of funny stares. Jim Rice looked at me and he said, ‘You’re doing what?’ I got a similar stare from Rickey Henderson,” he said. “It’s funny, the first thing I throw back at them is, ‘Here, I have a business card for you.’”

For Dawson, who still serves as a special assistant to the Cubs, the job is simply a chance to help people in any way he can.

“All I want to do at this point is continue to serve and if I can be confident in that regard then this is all worth it,” he told WFOR.

In Miami-Dade County, where Dawson’s funeral home is located, there have been at least 13,370 cases and 432 deaths attributed to coronavirus, according to The New York Times. The U.S. meanwhile has seen at least 1.2 million cases and 74,118 deaths.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.