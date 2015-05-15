Olympian Amy Purdy Is Engaged!

Olympian Amy Purdy has a sparkly reason to celebrate: She’s engaged!

The former Dancing with the Starscompetitor is set to wed boyfriend Daniel Gale, who proposed while the couple vacationed in Puerto Rico.

Purdy, 35, shared the happy news on Twitter on Thursday.

“Just said ‘yes’ to this amazing man!”she wrote along with a photo of the snowboarder and her beau beaming on the beach.

Purdy is a bronze medalist and double amputee. She chronicled her journey and recovery following a near-death experience in her memoir, On My Own Two Feet.

“I was on my death bed, and I remember hanging on to these words, ‘Don’t be scared. You are going to live an amazing life,’ and I have,” she said in an exclusive video message on PEOPLE.