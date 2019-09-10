American Racer Juan Manuel Correa Is in an Induced Coma After Crash That Killed Fellow Driver

Image zoom Juan Manuel Correa

American race car driver Juan Manuel Correa has been placed in a medically induced coma after a crash at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit during the Belgian Grand Prix on August 31.

Juan Manuel’s parents, Juan Carlos and Maria Correa, said in a statement on Friday that “new complications have surfaced as a consequence of the massive impact he suffered” from the crash, which killed French racer Antoine Hubert.

After a four-hour surgery at the CHU Liège hospital in Belgium after the crash, Juan Manuel, 20, was subsequently taken to a hospital in London to be treated, the BBC reported. There, he was diagnosed with Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome, his parents’ statement continued.

“Unfortunately, this injury resulted in Juan Manuel falling into Acute Respiratory Failure,” Juan Carlos and Maria Correa added. “Juan Manuel is currently in an Intensive Care Unit that specializes in respiratory injuries. At this point of time he is an in induced state of unconsciousness and under ECMO support. Juan Manuel is in critical but stable condition.”

“We are confident that our son will surprise us like he always does with his tremendous fighting will and strength and will recover completely,” they continued, before offering their condolences to the Hubert family.

Image zoom The accident at the Spa-Francorchamps race track

The crash on August 31 took place at the Spa-Francorchamps race’s treacherous Raidillon turn during the second lap, according to USA Today. The race was immediately canceled after the fatal collision, which also involved French driver Giuliano Alesi, who was determined stable after receiving medical attention, the outlet reported.

Hubert’s car, which was hit at a speed of upwards of 200 kilometers per hour, split in two in the crash, ESPN reported at the time.

Image zoom Juan Manuel Correa

In a statement, the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) said that “the scene was immediately attended by emergency and medical crews, and all drivers were taken to the medical centre.”

Hubert’s tragic death marks the first fatality caused by injuries sustained at an FIA-sanctioned event since the death of Formula One driver Jules Bianchi in July 2015 after crashing at the 2014 Japanese Grand Prix, the BBC reported.