Amazon Prime Video Strikes Deal with NFL to Exclusively Stream Thursday Night Football in 2023

The Amazon Prime Video partnership, along with deals the NFL made with NBC, CBS, ESPN, ABC and Fox, are reportedly worth over $100 billion

Amazon Prime Video will soon become the exclusive provider of Thursday Night Football games.

The retail giant recently struck a deal with the NFL to be the sole streamer of the league's Thursday night match-ups — a partnership that will last at least 10 years.

"The Prime Video deal begins in 2023 and is the NFL's first exclusive national broadcast package with a digital streaming service," reads a press release from Amazon.

Additionally, "The number of regular-season games included in the Thursday Night Football package is increasing from 11 to 15, with all games airing on Prime Video as part of a Prime membership," the company says, adding that the package will also include one preseason game.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says that "Thursday Night Football will be our first-ever digital package and we are thrilled to exclusively partner with Amazon to bring our games to more fans on more platforms."

"NFL football drives passionate viewers and Amazon will enable us to continue to grow our fanbase in innovative and compelling ways," he adds.

Prime Video will take over from Fox as the exclusive broadcast platform for Thursday Night Football, while other games will continue to air on the latter network, as well as on CBS, NBC and ESPN, Deadline reports.

CBS, NBC and ESPN (plus ABC, simultaneously alongside ESPN for the first time) will rotate hosting the Super Bowl each year, beginning in 2023, according to Deadline.

The Wall Street Journal reports that CBS and Fox will continue to be the homes of Sunday afternoon NFL games, while NBC will air Sunday Night Football and ESPN will continue to broadcast Monday Night Football.

Altogether, the deals are worth over $100 billion, according to multiple outlets including Deadline and WSJ.

As for Amazon's role in the new lineup, Senior Vice President of Prime Video and Amazon Studios Mike Hopkins says in their official announcement, "NFL games are the most watched live programming in the United States, and this unprecedented Thursday Night Football package gives tens of millions of new and existing Prime members exclusive access to must-watch live football on Prime Video."