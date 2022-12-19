Amar'e Stoudemire Arrested on Battery Charge After Allegedly Punching Daughter

Former NBA star Amar'e Stoudemire has been arrested on a misdemeanor battery charge after allegedly hitting his teenage daughter.

According to an arrest report obtained by the Miami Herald, the 6-foot-10, 255-pound Stoudemire, 40, was taken into custody in Miami on Sunday for misdemeanor battery after officers responded to a report of a custody dispute at the high-rise Carbonell Brickell Key Condos at around 10 p.m. on Saturday.

When they arrived at the scene, one of Stoudemire's daughters told them that he had punched her in the jaw and "slapped her hard enough to draw blood," added the arrest report, per the Miami Herald.

Stoudemire was later released after posting a $1,500 bond, continued the outlet.

Alexis Stoudemire, identified by multiple publications as Amar'e's ex-wife, told police that the events occurred after she visited the condo to pick up her children, whom she shares with the former athlete, after receiving a text for help from her daughter.

Alexis reported to police that Amar'e also asked her to pick up the teenager because she was being "disrespectful," reported CBS News.

Responding officers noted in the report that the girl had blood on her "sweater and sweatpants," added CBS News.

"The mother of the victim showed me the photo she received from her daughter, which shows the victim crying and blood running down her face," the arrest report states per multiple outlets.

The former couple share two daughters, 17-year-old Ar'e and 14-year-old Assata, and two sons, Amar'e Jr, 16, and Alijah Casares, 9.

On social media Sunday, the former NBA All-Star, who played for the Phoenix Suns, New York Knicks, Dallas Mavericks and Miami Heat, denied any wrongdoing, saying "the facts will show the allegations to be groundless."

"Over the last 24 hours, an incident at my family home led to my being charged with assaulting my daughter," he wrote in a lengthy social media post. "It is an allegation based on a report that does not square with the facts. I am of the Jewish faith, today Jewish people all over the world celebrate Haunukkah and hear the story of how we fought wickedness. I believe that 'whatever is hateful to you, do not do to others.'"

"As the investigations unfolds, the facts will show the allegations to be groundless as my daughter's medical condition is not the result of being assaulted by a father who is nearly 7 feet tall and weighs 250 pounds," he continued. "I could never see myself assaulting any person, especially my children. I respect, protect and love my family, particularly my children. As a father, I ask for your grace as we secure our space and privacy."

Stoudemire is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 17, 2023, according to Sports Illustrated. Court files reportedly hold no records of an attorney for the former NBS star.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.