Aly Raisman Says It's 'So Fun to Be Back Together to Celebrate' Simone Biles at Her Second Wedding

After tying the knot in April, Biles and Jonathan Owens jetted off on an international getaway to host a second ceremony filled with close to 140 attendees

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

and
Published on May 8, 2023 11:46 PM
Photo: Alexandra Raisman/Instagram

Aly Raisman and Simone Biles are back together again for a momentous occasion!

The Olympic gymnast, 28, attended her former teammate's second wedding ceremony to Jonathan Owens in Cabo San Lucas over the weekend.

On Monday, she shared several photos from the weekend's events, including a sweet photo holding hands with Biles, 26, at the reception.

Raisman congratulated the happy couple in her Instagram caption with white hearts and kiss emojis, alongside more snaps she took with them and friends.

She wrote on Twitter, "So fun to be back together to celebrate," while tagging the newlyweds.

The medal-winning gymnast also shared footage of her poolside with friends leading up to Biles' big day, which featured several pictures with Biles and even an adorable selfie with the 27-year-old Houston Texans player.

"Congrats @simonebiles & @jowens such a fun weekend. It was soooooo great to be back together again 🤍🤍🤍❤️❤️❤️," she captioned the post.

Biles and Owens' second wedding festivities began when the couple jetted off to Mexico on Thursday, with a few family members, including Biles' Uncle Paul, who served as a marriage officiant.

During the 140-guest affair, the bride wore four different dresses. "Kind of dramatic," Biles said during a Q&A on her Instagram Story last month. "But you only have a wedding once."

The nuptials featured champagne, gold, and white décor, as well as stunning florals, which Biles admitted came at a steep price. When one fan asked, "What was the most expensive thing for your wedding?" she answered: "Florals. Who knew flowers were so expensive."

The couple's wedding party included 8 bridesmaids and 7 groomsmen, and the couple exchanged handwritten vows.

Last month, Biles and Owens legally married at the 1910 Harris County Courthouse in Houston, Texas, ahead of their destination wedding. For their first special day, Biles wore a gorgeous $119 tiered white gown by Selfie Leslie, while Owens sported a tan suit.

"I do 🤍 officially owens 🤍," she captioned a romantic set of images of herself and the Texans' safety on Instagram at the time.

On his respective Instagram page, Owens shared a similar selection of shots, including more behind-the-scenes looks at the couple saying "I do."

"My person, forever ❤️💍," he captioned his post, adding two hashtags: "#TheOwens" and "#ItsOfficial."

