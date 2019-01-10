Gymnast Aly Raisman Breaks Her Elbow: 'Survived Two Olympic Games' and 'the Stairs Got Me'

Aly Raisman took a tumble — and not the gold medal-winning kind.

“I survived two Olympic Games and 19 years of gymnastics without ever breaking a bone…the stairs got me… I fell and broke my elbow,” she wrote on Twitter, Wednesday afternoon.

Broken bones and all, Raisman, 24, encourages all women to accept and love their bodies. She recently teamed up with Aerie and Special Olympic gymnast Chelsea Werner to promote positive body image.

“I remember walking into other stores at a young age and as I am waiting to try on a bra, I was surrounded by all the same body types and I didn’t look like the models,” she previously told PEOPLE. “I was short and muscular and I felt that my muscles weren’t feminine enough.”

Last year, Raisman also opened up about the sexual abuse scandal surrounding convicted child molester (and former USA Gymnastics doctor) Larry Nassar.

Raisman — a six-time Olympic medalist — revealed that Nassar abused her several times beginning when she was 15. She confronted the abuser during his January sentencing and has since urged USA Gymnastics, Michigan State University, the U.S. Olympic Committee and the National Collegiate Athletic Association to take steps to prevent sexual abuse in the sport.