Atlanta Braves Remove All-Star Logo from Jerseys, Hats After Game Is Pulled from Georgia

The Atlanta Braves previously said they were "deeply disappointed" in the MLB's decision to pull the All-Star Game and draft out of Georgia

The Atlanta Braves altered their uniforms ahead of last Saturday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies, seemingly in response to the MLB's decision to pull this summer's All-Star Game from Georgia.

The All-Star Game patch, which appeared on the right sleeve of the Braves' jerseys on Opening Day last week, was covered with a fabric square for Saturday's game. In addition, the logo was removed from their hats, CNN and the Associated Press reported.

The Braves lost 4-0. The series continued on Sunday, with the Phillies winning 2-1.

The team did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Atlanta's uniform alterations came just one day after the MLB announced that both the All-Star Game and the draft will no longer be held in Georgia due to legislation recently signed by Gov. Brian Kemp that restricts voting access in the state.

"Over the last week, we have engaged in thoughtful conversations with clubs, former and current players, the Players Association, and the Players Alliance, among others, to listen to their views. I have decided that the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport is by relocating this year's All-Star Game and MLB Draft," commissioner Robert D. Manfred Jr. said in a statement.

"Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box," his statement continued.

While Manfred did not reveal where the July 13 All-Star Game will instead be held, he said that the league will still continue its previously planned philanthropic efforts in Atlanta.

In response to the MLB's decision, the Braves said in a statement Friday that the organization was "deeply disappointed."

"This was neither our decision, nor our recommendation and we are saddened that fans will not be able to see this event in our city," the statement said. "The Braves organization will continue to stress the importance of equal voting opportunities and we had hoped our city could use this event to enhance the discussion."

The new law in Georgia places several restrictions on voting, including limits on drop boxes, who is allowed to vote using provisional ballots, new county election board oversight, and stripping some authority from the secretary of state, according to the New York Times. It also criminalizes offering food or water to people waiting in line to vote.

The law has been denounced by Democrats and has prompted several businesses to speak out against it as well.

According to ESPN, Kemp said in a statement responding to the MLB's decision that he "will not back down."