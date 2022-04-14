Allyson Felix Announces She's Retiring After 2022 Season: 'Given Everything I Have to Running'

Allyson Felix is the most decorated American track and field athlete, competing in five Olympic Games and earning 11 medals — seven gold, three silver, and one bronze

Allyson Felix, the most decorated American track and field athlete of all time, has announced she will be retiring after the 2022 season.

On Wednesday, the 36-year-old shared the news in a heartfelt Instagram post, telling fans that she's given the sport everything she has and will spend her final season simply enjoying the track.

"As a little girl they called chicken legs, never in my wildest dreams would I have imagined I'd have a career like this," Felix wrote. "I have so much gratitude for this sport that has changed my life. I have given everything I have to running and for the first time I'm not sure if I have anything left to give."

"I want to say goodbye and thank you to the sport and people who have helped shape me the only way I know how—with one last run," she continued. "This season isn't about the time on the clock, it's simply about joy. If you see me on the track this year I hope to share a moment, a memory and my appreciation with you."

Allyson Felix Credit: Pantene

Throughout her storied track and field career, the five-time Olympian has taken home an impressive seven gold medals, three silver medals, and one bronze medal.

Felix added that she's dedicating her final season to women everywhere, as well as her 3-year-old daughter Camryn — whom she welcomed in 2018 with her husband Kenneth Ferguson.

"This season I'm running for women. I'm running for a better future for my daughter. I'm running for you," Felix wrote. "More to come on that, so stay tuned, but I'll be sharing a series of announcements that I'm hoping will make the world better for women."

"Here's to my final season✨," she concluded.

Allyson Felix Credit: Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images

Felix competed in her final Olympic Games in Tokyo last year, and told PEOPLE at the time that she felt "very fulfilled and at peace" to close that chapter of her life.

"I feel completely fulfilled to have run that last race. There's nothing I felt I left undone, you know? I feel confident walking away from the Olympics," said the star, who is the oldest American woman to ever win a track and field gold medal.

With eyes on retirement, Felix added that she planned to focus on Saysh, her lifestyle brand for and made by women.