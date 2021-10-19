Allyson Felix Renews Her Wedding Vows to Husband Kenneth Ferguson

Allyson Felix and Kenneth Ferguson's daughter Camryn, 2, adorably served as the flower girl for the ceremony

Allyson Felix says "I do," times two!

The 35-year-old Olympic track star celebrated her marriage to husband Kenneth Ferguson with a vow renewal ceremony Sunday. The couple's 2-year-old daughter Camryn adorably served as the flower girl for the big day.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

ESPN journalist Ramona Shelburne posted footage from the sweet ceremony to Instagram, showing Camryn walking down the aisle, Felix making her entrance down a grand staircase, and the happy couple holding hands and jumping as their guests cheered.

"Two of my favorite people @allysonfelix and @supermanferg renewed their vows today and it was more beautiful than these photos can capture," Shelburne wrote.

Allyson Felix Celebrates Vow Renewal Credit: Ramona Shelburne Instagram

Kori Carter, a fellow track and field athlete, was also in attendance and shared a video on Instagram of Felix throwing her bouquet to a group of eager ladies behind her.

"I mean if we hooping, WE HOOPING. Getting rebounds all day and night. 😂," she teased in the caption.

Allyson Felix Celebrates Vow Renewal Credit: Ramona Shelburne Instagram

The seven-time Olympic gold medalist wore a veil and ballgown with sheer sleeves for the ceremony, later changing into a more fitted frock with a lace bodice for the reception. Ferguson, 37, kept it classic in a black tuxedo, while Camryn wore a white dress with sheer sleeves, seemingly inspired by her mother's ceremony gown.

Allyson Felix Celebrates Vow Renewal Credit: Kori Carter Instagram

Ferguson, who is also a sprinter, shared shots from the special occasion to his Instagram Story, posting photos of he and his wife kissing Camryn in an outdoor photo and sitting close together under a rose arch at the reception.

Felix and her husband have known each other for nearly 20 years, as Ferguson revealed in an Instagram tribute for his wife's birthday last year.

Allyson Felix vow renewal Credit: Kenneth Ferguson Instagram

"Its [sic] funny that lately you've been talking about your age and it seems that you and everyone else knows you turned a year older except me," he wrote. "In my eyes, you are exactly the way that you were when I saw you for the first time 18 years ago in Palo Alto .... Beautiful and fine!😍. Happy Birthday Shug 🎉"

To honor her husband's birthday last year, Felix shared a throwback photo of herself and Ferguson from 2004, writing, "From young love to tons of unforgettable moments over the years...I love growing with you!"

While the athletes largely keep their relationship out of the spotlight, Felix told PEOPLE last year how she and her husband maintain a strong and loving marriage. The couple tied the knot in 2018, according to USA Track & Field, the same year they welcomed their daughter.