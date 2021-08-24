Allyson Felix, 11-time Olympic medalist, sends support to Sha’Carri Richardson and hopes others “rally around her” amid a challenging few months

Allyson Felix Says She Hopes People Give Fellow Runner Sha'Carri Richardson the 'Support She Needs'

Allyson Felix is sending her support to Sha'Carri Richardson, and hoping others are doing the same.

On Monday, the 35-year-old track star appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to reflect on the Olympic Games and discuss her new athletic shoe brand, Saysh. During the show, while talking to guest host Stephen A. Smith, Felix also sent some love and support to Richardson.

Smith, an ESPN commentator, asked Felix to send the 21-year-old sprinter a message in light of "what she endured" both before and after what would have been her first Olympics.

"I know that she's obviously been through so much and I hope that she's just supported. I hope people rally around her," Felix responded. "Obviously she has a great personality and she's brought a lot of attention to the sport and I think she'll be in the sport for a very long time."

She continued, "I think just more than anything, for all athletes, there's so much that goes into it. Just give her the support that she needs."

After being suspended from Team USA over a positive marijuana test earlier this summer, Richardson competed against all three women's 100m Tokyo Olympic medalists — Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, and Shericka Jackson — at the 2021 Prefontaine Classic in Oregon this past Saturday.

She came in 9th with a time of 11.14, but Richardson held her head high afterward. "Coming out today, it was a great return back to the sport. I wanted to be able to come and perform, having a month off, dealing with all that I was dealing with," she told reporters."I'm not upset at myself at all, this is one race, I'm not done."

The event was Richardson's first race since the Olympic Trials, where she also revealed that her biological mother had died shortly before she had to compete.

"Congratulations to the winners, congratulations to the people that won, but they're not done seeing me yet. Period," she said after Saturday's race.

Allyson Felix

Meanwhile, Felix is still celebrating after competing in her fifth and final Olympic Games, returning home from Tokyo as the most decorated American track and field athlete ever.

"I feel very fulfilled and at peace," the Olympian recently told PEOPLE about her final Summer Games, where she completed her historic medal count with 11 total over five Olympics (seven gold, three silver, and one bronze).