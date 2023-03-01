Allyson Felix Doesn't 'Feel the Itch' to Go Back to Running: 'I'm Where I'm Supposed to Be'

“I will always miss it because I love to compete… [but] I don't doubt my decision at all,” Felix tells PEOPLE

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital.

Published on March 1, 2023 12:04 PM
Allyson Felix. Photo: Courtesy of Athleta

Allyson Felix is living her best life.

The 37-year-old Felix, who is the most decorated sprinter in United States history, is focused on raising four-year-old daughter Camryn, whom she welcomed in 2018 with her husband Kenneth Ferguson, and spending time working with the causes and brands that matter to her.

In an interview with PEOPLE, the 11x Olympic gold medal-winning runner said that while she misses the sport, she doesn't "feel the itch" to return.

"I feel like I will always miss it because I love to compete and I just thrive off of that," she said. "I don't doubt my decision at all. I feel very confident in that, but I do miss the training. I miss teammates and traveling for competitions. All of those things, I'll definitely continue to miss, but I've also, this is where I'm supposed to be."

Allyson Felix. Courtesy of Athleta

Felix does admit it's a bit of an adjustment though. "I'm definitely still very much in the transition phase of just getting used to not having that very structured day of starting off with training for five hours, so I've been dealing with that," she tells PEOPLE.

But the sprinter is excited about growing her company — shoe brand Saysh that she co-founded with her husband — and continuing her ongoing partnership with lifestyle performance brand Athleta. "I feel absolutely where I'm supposed to be with the work that I'm doing with growing my company, everything that is going on with Athleta. I feel very fulfilled in all of that sense. "

Felix, along with fellow Athleta partner, gymnast Simone Biles, is leading a team of 11 elite female athletes for a new female empowerment initiative called The Power of She Collective. According to the brand, the Collective "will collaborate to further wellbeing for women and girls, create impact and inspire product." The initiative launched March 1 in honor of Women's History Month.

The Power of She Collective. Courtesy of Athleta

"We're just really excited about this," Felix tells PEOPLE. "Doing things differently and bringing together an amazing group of women… being able to celebrate all of them holistically and all of their differences and the causes that they're involved in," she says.

World Cup champ Heather O'Reilly, tennis star Monica Puig and WNBA star Monique Billings are just a few of the athletes in the collective.

"As an Athleta athlete, I'm empowered while being supported by a brand that not only embraces womanhood, but leans into the very spirit of it," Billings, who plays for the Atlanta Dream, says in a statement shared exclusively with PEOPLE.

O'Reilly also shares what the partnership means to her. "After being part of high level sports teams for my entire career, it is tough when you stop to find the same kind of camaraderie, or the same sisterhood!" she says.

"Athleta is a brand that inspires me to stay fit and healthy, (body and mind!), and this group is like a new set of teammates cheering me on all the way," O'Reilly adds.

In addition to her work at Saysh and Athletic, Felix is also embracing the role of mom. Though mom says little Camryn isn't running yet, she's definitely showing some athletic leanings.

"She is definitely sporty," Felix shares. "Right now, we're doing tennis. We're doing soccer, and we're doing a lot of just running around. We're doing dance class, and so I'm just trying to keep up with all of the things and just really expose her. I just want her to have fun."

