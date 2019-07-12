U.S. Women's Soccer Star Allie Long's Hotel Room Burglarized, Key to N.Y.C. Among Things Stolen

Image zoom Bruce Bennett/Getty

U.S. women’s national soccer team star Allie Long had her Los Angeles hotel room burglarized on Thursday, with the thief making off with her wedding ring, cash, and her honorary key to New York City, the athlete said.

Long was in L.A. for the ESPY Awards just hours after receiving the key to New York City from the city’s Mayor Bill de Blasio.

“After the @ESPYS show someone stole my wedding ring, cash and the key to my favorite city after just receiving it from my hotel room. Do you make copies @NYCMayor ? I would love a new one,” she tweeted on Thursday.

After the @ESPYS show someone stole my wedding ring, cash and the key to my favorite city after just receiving it from my hotel room. Do you make copies @NYCMayor ? I would love a new one. — Allie Long (@ALLIE_LONG) July 12, 2019

Long will be receiving a replacement key, de Blasio replied to her tweet on Friday morning.

“So sorry to hear it, Allie. Hang in there. Don’t worry about the key. Like any good New Yorker, we keep a spare for our neighbors! We got you covered,” the mayor’s response read.

Long was sharing the room with her husband at the time of the burglary, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE.

“The night before, July 10, at 9 p.m., Allie Long and her husband had left room door unlocked, came back within hour, and then went to sleep,” a spokesperson said. “The next morning, they discovered items were missing.”

The Los Angeles Police Department said it is conducting an investigation, interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance video. There are no suspects at this time.

Long has played with the USWNT since May 2014, and has made 45 total appearances with them. The team defeated the Netherlands last weekend to win the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup, America’s fourth win.