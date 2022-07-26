All-Women Rowing Team Breaks World Record Crossing the Pacific from San Francisco to Hawaii

Libby Costello, Sophia Denison-Johnston, Brooke Downes and Adrienne Smith arrived in Hawaii just 34 days, 14 hours and 11 minutes after beginning their journey in San Francisco

Four women are now in the history books after rowing across the Pacific!

On Tuesday morning, Libby Costello, Sophia Denison-Johnston, Brooke Downes and Adrienne Smith arrived in Honolulu, Hawaii just 34 days, 14 hours and 11 minutes after beginning their journey in San Francisco.

The women — part of Lat 35 Racing — rowed in two-hour shifts and averaged just 90 minutes of sleep each day as they covered more than 2,400 nautical miles across the ocean, according to Good Morning America.

"I feel totally overwhelmed in the best way by love. And I'm also exhausted," Denison-Johnston told the outlet.

The rowers — who made the journey unassisted — were met in Honolulu by cheering fans who tracked their progress on Instagram. Smith also got a huge hug from her young daughter, whom she had told was brave for going without her mom for so long.

Despite their record-breaking feat, the group emphasized that others could tackle this kind of challenge too.

"I think something that I want people to take away is that these women are so incredible but we're not superhuman. There's nothing that we were born with that makes us any different than anybody else," Downes said.

The Lat 35 team also raised money for the Anxiety and Depression Association of America during their historic row.