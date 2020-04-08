All the Things Tom Brady Discussed in Howard Stern Interview — From Trump Friendship to Marijuana

Image zoom Larry Busacca/Getty

“Warm weather” Tom Brady is opening up like never before.

The 42-year-old quarterback pulled back the curtain on his private life in a revealing interview with iconic radio host Howard Stern for his SiriusXM show on Wednesday, just weeks after leaving the New England Patriots to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Florida.

With training camp and the NFL season still in limbo due to the coronavirus outbreak, Brady talked about everything under the sun — from his marriage to supermodel Gisele Bündchen to injuries he’s suffered on the field.

He’s suffered several concussions.

Brady admitted that he has had several concussions during his career, confirming what Bündchen told CBS This Morning in 2017.

“I’ve definitely had concussions, yeah,” Brady told Stern when asked about the physical price of playing football.

Repeated concussions have been linked to the brain disease chronic traumatic encephalopathy, which can cause difficulty thinking, depression, impulsive behavior, short-term memory loss and emotional instability. The disease has been found mostly in athletes who play contact sports, though not everyone who experiences repeated concussions goes on to develop CTE.

Despite the injuries he has faced or may face in the future, Brady said he will leave the game only when he decides.

“I could sit here and [say] ‘stop playing football,’ so I could worry about what’s going to happen or worry about this or that, instead of saying, ‘why don’t I live my life the way that I want to and enjoy it?’ ” he told Stern. “For me, it’s doing what I love to do. You don’t tell a musician to stop singing at age 42. You don’t tell a great painter, stop painting at 42. If you want to stop, stop, go ahead.”

“But for me, because I feel like I can still play, doesn’t mean I should just stop playing because that’s what everyone tells me I should do,” he continued.

He thought he wouldn’t have kids until his late thirties before finding out his ex was pregnant.

Just as Brady was starting a relationship with Bündchen in 2006, he found out his ex-girlfriend, actress Bridget Moynahan, was pregnant.

The moment was a surprise, as Brady told Stern he didn’t think he would have kids until “my late thirties.”

“Next thing you know, I found out that Bridget was pregnant with our son,” Brady said. “So that was a very unique time … and it challenged me in a lot of ways, again, to grow up in a different way. It was very hard for my wife to think she fell in love with this guy, and then now this guy’s ex-girlfriend’s pregnant.”

“And it was very challenging for my son’s mom, you know, because she didn’t envision that either,” he continued, before calling son Jack, “the greatest kid you could ever ask for.”

Brady drank and smoked marijuana in high school.

Though Brady drank alcohol and smoked marijuana as a minor at Junípero Serra High School in San Mateo, California, he told Stern that he ultimately decided to stop when he thought of his father.

“My dad was always available to me, so in a way when I did those things, I really felt guilty,” he explained. “If I woke up the next morning with a hangover, I just felt guilty about it.”

He continued, “I never was really indulging. I definitely had fun in high school, with partying and drinking and smoking weed on occasion, but as it got later in my high school life, those became less and less and less.”

Donald Trump asked him to speak at the Republican National Convention.

Brady and President Donald Trump have known each other for a long time, and the two routinely shared the golf course together before the latter made it to the White House. Brady was even seen with a “Make America Great Again” hat in his locker during Trump’s campaign.

Brady said Trump even asked him to speak at the 2016 Republican National Convention when he was set to officially secure the party’s nomination for president, but the athlete ultimately declined.

“He wanted me to speak at the convention, too, and I wasn’t going to do anything political,” Brady recalled.

He explained that the two originally bonded on the golf course and during Trump’s appearances at Patriots’ games.

“He always had a way of connecting with people and still does,” Brady said of Trump. “Then the whole political aspect came, and I think I got brought into a lot of those things because it was so polarizing around the election time. It was uncomfortable for me because you can’t undo things, not that I would undo a friendship, but political support is a lot different than the support of a friend.”

He and Bündchen attended marriage counseling.

Brady revealed that he and Bündchen saw a marriage counselor when they had some strife in their relationship a few years ago.

“[Bündchen] didn’t feel like I was doing my part for the family,” Brady told Stern. “She felt like I would play football all season and she would take care of the house, and then all of a sudden when the season ended, I’d be like, ‘Great, let me get into all of my other business activities. Let me get into my football training,’ and she’s sitting there going, ‘Well when are you going to do things for the house? When are you going to take the kids to school and do that?’”

Brady said that it was a wake-up call for him, adding, “that was a big part of our marriage that I had to like check myself because she was like ‘I have goals and dreams too.’”