See All the Sweet Photos from Kealia Ohai and JJ Watt's Dreamy Tropical Wedding

The happy couple was married at the The Ocean Club, a Four Seasons Resort, in the Bahamas on Saturday night — see all the best images of JJ Watt and Kealia Ohai's big day
By Lindsay Kimble
February 17, 2020 12:43 PM

1 of 10

Corbin Gurkin

The Houston Texans defensive end tied the knot with pro soccer player Ohai in the Four Seasons’ venue’s Versailles Gardens. (Photo by @corbingurkin)

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 10

Corbin Gurkin

The bride wore a gorgeous beaded Berta dress with dainty bedazzled straps and an elegant train, which she accessorized with a pair of Christian Louboutin shoes and jewelry from Emily Sole Growney. (Photo by @corbingurkin)

3 of 10

Corbin Gurkin

Best day of my life. Without question. ❤️💙” Watt captioned some of the snaps when he shared them on Instagram. (Photo by @corbingurkin)

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 10

Corbin Gurkin

The couple chose the specific location to be the backdrop of their ceremony as they loved the details of the Cloisters, which were brought over from France and reassembled, the couple’s wedding planner Piper Hatfield of Piper & Muse told PEOPLE. (Photo by @corbingurkin)

Advertisement

5 of 10

Corbin Gurkin

After the ceremony, guests walked through the gardens to cocktail hour at the lily pond, before continuing on to a tent that was filled with wildflowers and large chandeliers, Hatfield said. (Photo by @corbingurkin)

6 of 10

Corbin Gurkin

To help ensure their guests had a fun and lively night, the happy couple also had a photobooth. (Photo by @corbingurkin)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 10

Fox & Darling

The pair ended the evening with a celebratory Junkanoo, a Bahamian tradition, as guests paraded out of the tent to a poolside afterparty. (Photo by @corbingurkin)

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 10

Fox & Darling

The pair got engaged in May 2019 after several years of dating. They first met through the NFL star’s former Texans teammate Brian Cushing, who is married to Ohai’s older sister, Megan. (Photo by @corbingurkin)

Advertisement

9 of 10

Fox & Darling

After Ohai shared some images from the special day on Instagram, Watt commented, “The most beautiful bride in the world and the most perfect day. I could not possibly be happier. I love you!!” (Photo by @corbingurkin)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 10

Fox & Darling

Wrote the soccer star on social media, “The best day of my life.” (Photo by @corbingurkin)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.