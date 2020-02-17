See All the Sweet Photos from Kealia Ohai and JJ Watt's Dreamy Tropical Wedding

The Houston Texans defensive end tied the knot with pro soccer player Ohai in the Four Seasons’ venue’s Versailles Gardens. (Photo by @corbingurkin)
The bride wore a gorgeous beaded Berta dress with dainty bedazzled straps and an elegant train, which she accessorized with a pair of Christian Louboutin shoes and jewelry from Emily Sole Growney. (Photo by @corbingurkin)
“Best day of my life. Without question. ❤️💙” Watt captioned some of the snaps when he shared them on Instagram. (Photo by @corbingurkin)
The couple chose the specific location to be the backdrop of their ceremony as they loved the details of the Cloisters, which were brought over from France and reassembled, the couple’s wedding planner Piper Hatfield of Piper & Muse told PEOPLE. (Photo by @corbingurkin)
After the ceremony, guests walked through the gardens to cocktail hour at the lily pond, before continuing on to a tent that was filled with wildflowers and large chandeliers, Hatfield said. (Photo by @corbingurkin)
To help ensure their guests had a fun and lively night, the happy couple also had a photobooth. (Photo by @corbingurkin)
The pair ended the evening with a celebratory Junkanoo, a Bahamian tradition, as guests paraded out of the tent to a poolside afterparty. (Photo by @corbingurkin)
The pair got engaged in May 2019 after several years of dating. They first met through the NFL star’s former Texans teammate Brian Cushing, who is married to Ohai’s older sister, Megan. (Photo by @corbingurkin)
After Ohai shared some images from the special day on Instagram, Watt commented, “The most beautiful bride in the world and the most perfect day. I could not possibly be happier. I love you!!” (Photo by @corbingurkin)
Wrote the soccer star on social media, “The best day of my life.” (Photo by @corbingurkin)