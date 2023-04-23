Entertainment Sports Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens Are Married! See All the Photos from the Couple's Intimate Wedding The Olympic gymnast and the NFL player announced their marriage via social media posts on Saturday By Nicholas Rice Nicholas Rice Instagram Twitter Nicholas Rice is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE Magazine. He began working with the brand as an Editorial Intern in early 2020, before later transitioning to a freelance role, and then staff positions soon after. Nicholas writes and edits anywhere between 7 to 9 stories per day on average for PEOPLE, spanning across each vertical the brand covers. Nicholas has previous work experience with Billboard, POPSUGAR, Bustle and Elite Daily. When not working, Nicholas can be found playing with his 5 dogs, listening to pop music or eating mozzarella sticks. People Editorial Guidelines Published on April 23, 2023 02:16 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos 01 of 10 RAETAY PHOTOGRAPHY Simone Biles is married! The Olympic gymnast, 26, wed Jonathan Owens, she revealed on social media Saturday. "I do 🤍 officially owens 🤍," Biles captioned a romantic set of images of herself and the Houston Texans player, 27, on Instagram. 02 of 10 RAETAY PHOTOGRAPHY In the photos, the pair can be seen exchanging vows in what appears to be a courthouse wedding. For the special day, Biles wore a gorgeous tiered white gown, while Owens sported a tan suit. 03 of 10 RAETAY PHOTOGRAPHY On his respective Instagram page, Owens shared a similar selection of shots, including more behind-the-scenes looks at the couple saying "I do." "My person, forever ❤️💍," he captioned his post, adding two hashtags: "#TheOwens" and "#ItsOfficial." 04 of 10 RAETAY PHOTOGRAPHY Biles and Owens had a close encounter during a Texans game in 2019, but the two officially met via the dating app Raya in March 2020 — and it was Biles who initiated the first move. 05 of 10 RAETAY PHOTOGRAPHY The star athlete later made her relationship with Owens Instagram official months later, when she posted two sweet photos with him on her page. The loved-up snaps showed the pair cozied up with each other, while the football player gave her a sweet kiss. "It's just us," Biles captioned the post. 06 of 10 RAETAY PHOTOGRAPHY One month later, Owens posted two pictures with Biles on his own Instagram, writing, "Now you rockin with a real one 🤞🏽🖤." 07 of 10 RAETAY PHOTOGRAPHY Biles and Owens then announced their engagement via a series of Instagram photos shared last February after two years of dating. 08 of 10 RAETAY PHOTOGRAPHY The NFL player popped the question under a gazebo in Houston, Texas, with an oval-cut diamond ring featuring a diamond-encrusted band, designed by jeweler ZoFrost. 09 of 10 RAETAY PHOTOGRAPHY "THE EASIEST YES," Biles captioned a slideshow of photos from the special moment. "I can't wait to spend forever & ever with you, you're everything I dreamed of and more! let's get married FIANCÉ 💍🥺🥲🤎 @jowens_3." 10 of 10 RAETAY PHOTOGRAPHY Biles' wedding day came about after she and Owens received their marriage license on April 15. In an Instagram post, the couple looked elated as Biles showed off the document — which was issued in Montgomery County in the state of Texas — after they returned to their car.