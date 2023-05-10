From Tequila Shots to Custom Socks: Inside Simone Biles' Destination Wedding in Mexico!

Simone Biles is giving fans an up close look at her destination wedding!

After tying the knot with husband Jonathan Owens for a second time in Cabo San Lucas on May 5, the Olympic gymnast, 26, is sharing all the details from the couple's big day.

During a Q&A on her Instagram Story last month, Biles revealed that she would be wearing four different dresses during the festivities, and on Tuesday, she shared a set of new images including a custom pair of wedding themed Nike Air Force 1's.

The shoes were bedazzled with white pearls and gold stones with the number "5623" pinned on their laces.

@LeiLabCrystals

Biles and Owens, 27, carried the color scheme throughout their lavish wedding reception, as seen through their sweetheart table decorated with white flowers, candles, napkins embroidered with their initials in gold, and matching silverware that was engraved with their wedding date.

Touches of gold and white were also seen through the bar area decor, including a gold plaque of the cocktail menu.

Simone Biles/Instagram

With the outdoor festivities held at the gorgeous Nobu Hotel Los Cabos, guests danced the night away on a white granite floor decorated with gold string lights. Biles explained alongside a picture of tequila shots: "Shots were going around all night & the dance floor was never empty. I new saw anyone at the bar."

Before ending the night with a water drum performance and live firework show, guests took photos in front of a photo wall with a sign that read "Happily Ever After" and signed a Polaroid guest book.

Simone Biles/Instagram

Biles explained on Instagram Stories that she wanted multiple photo opportunities for guests and that she had fun taking photos with her husband. She also posted a video of the couple wearing custom-made grills, plus a special dessert from Dairy Queen.

She shared an up-close photo of the dessert, explaining, "Grooms cake🎂. Per his request: ice cream cake. Everyone raved about it & it was from dairy queen lolz🤭."

The decorated gymnast also gifted her father his special gift: Custom socks.

Simone Biles/Instagram

The socks were engraved with a special message: "Dad, of all the walks we have taken, today will be my favorite. Love, Simone."

Before their destination wedding, Biles and Owens legally married at the 1910 Harris County Courthouse in Houston, Texas, in April.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The couple first announced their engagement via a series of Instagram photos shared last February. The NFL player popped the question under a gazebo in Houston, Texas, with an oval-cut diamond ring featuring a diamond-encrusted band designed by jeweler ZoFrost.

"THE EASIEST YES," Biles captioned a slideshow of photos from the special moment. "I can't wait to spend forever & ever with you, you're everything I dreamed of and more! let's get married FIANCÉ 💍🥺🥲🤎 @jowens_3."