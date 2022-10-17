Hunter Woodhall might have felt nervous leading up to the big day, but both he and his wife Tara Davis were nothing but smiles when they finally tied the knot on Sunday.

The athletes, who are both 23, exchanged vows at D'Vine Grace Vineyard in McKinney, Texas, in front of dozens of loved ones.

Now, the couple is ready for what's next, they tell PEOPLE — and that means multiple trips as newlyweds.

"It's been so hard to get a plan together, but what we've decided on — we learned this on one of our recent trips — is something called a mini-moon," Woodhall says. "So, we're gonna take a smaller trip right after the wedding. Two really small trips."

"Then we're gonna get back and get back to training so we can focus on the season," he adds.

Woodhall is a two-time Paralympic medalist and was born with a rare leg condition called fibular hemimelia, which eventually led to the amputation of both of his lower legs.

Like Woodhall, Davis is a talented track and field athlete and competed in the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

When the track season is over, Woodhall says he and Davis will finally get some time to go on a longer trip.

Megan Kay Photography

"After this track season, I think we're going to take a really big trip — as a full honeymoon," he says. "Somewhere fun."

During the wedding, Woodhall wore a black bowtie with a matching tux with a satin notch lapel. He finished off the outfit with a "super, super classy" white button-up shirt.

Davis wore a dress by Galia Lahav, a fashion company based out of Tel Aviv.

"They reached out to me soon after I got engaged," Davis says. "I talked with the team, and ended up getting an appointment in L.A., and it was the most amazing experience. I was one-and-done."

Davis says she ended up selecting the very first dress she tried on.

The dress featured petal-shaped embroidery sprinkled along its long mesh sleeves. Davis says it gave her the look of a "princess."

"What I love about it was... is that it feels like my wedding dress," Davis says.

"I feel like my dress is just simply for my wedding and there's nowhere else I could wear it except my wedding," she adds.

Davis and Woodhall became engaged during a romantic getaway in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in September 2021.

Woodhall says getting to marry the love of his life is unlike anything he has every experienced before.

"Personally, [it's] very emotional," he says. "It's almost like the validation of everything we've gone through for the past five-plus years."