All the Best Photos of Williams Sisters, Rafael Nadal Playing Badminton at the Palace Invitational

Ahead of the U.S. Open, some of tennis' biggest names and rising stars had fun on the badminton court at the Lotte New York Palace's annual The Palace Invitational
By Lindsay Kimble
August 23, 2019 11:46 AM

1 of 12

Serena and Venus Williams

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

The Williams sisters posed with the trophies after defeating Coco Gauff and Rafael Nadal in their badminton game.

2 of 12

Serena Williams

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Serena was paired with her sister, Venus.

3 of 12

The Williams Sisters and Rafael Nadal

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Ahead of their face-off, Serena and Venus chatted with Nadal.

4 of 12

Sam Querrey and Daniil Medvedev

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

American tennis star Querrey posed for a photo with Russia’s Medvedev.

5 of 12

Venus Williams

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Venus posed with an oversized autograph-ready tennis ball ahead of the mini tournament.

6 of 12

Rafael Nadal and Coco Gauff

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Midway through his match, Nadal’s partner, Today cohost Dylan Dreyer, subbed out and teen phenom Gauff took the court.

7 of 12

Rafael Nadal and Coco Gauff

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Nadal and Gauff ultimately fell to the Williams women.

8 of 12

Serena and Venus Williams

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

The superstar sisters seemed to be having fun on the court.

9 of 12

Dylan Dreyer, Rafael Nadal, Coco Gauff, Serena Williams and Venus Williams

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

After the match, the competitors were all still in good spirits.

10 of 12

Coco Gauff

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Lotte New York Palace

Coco Gauff posed for a selfie with a fan.

11 of 12

Mischa Zverev, Rafael Nadal, Sam Querrey, Daniil Medvedev, Serena Williams, Alexander Zverev, Venus Williams and Coco Gauff

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Lotte New York Palace

All the competitors posed together.

