All-Star Relief Pitcher Doug Jones Dead at 64

Doug Jones, former relief pitcher for the Cleveland Guardians (formerly the Cleveland Indians), has died. He was 64.

"We are saddened by the loss of one of our orgs all-time greats, Doug Jones," the Twitter account of Jones' former team posted on Monday, highlighting some of the relief pitcher's impressive franchise stats.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"His 129 saves is 3rd in franchise history," the tweet added. "He was a member of the club's Top 100 roster, celebrated in 2001. He enjoyed 16 big league seasons, 7 in Cleveland (1986-1991, 98) including 3X as an All-Star."

An official cause of death has not yet been determined, though.

doug jones Credit: getty

The Major League Baseball Players Association also confirmed Jones' death in a tweet on Monday, offering condolences to everyone who knew him. "Doug Jones made five All-Star teams and saved 303 games through a combination of resourcefulness and a competitive spirit," the organization wrote. "He left his mark with seven teams over 16 seasons. The Players Association extends its sympathies to Doug's family and his many fans and friends in the game."

In addition to being on Cleveland's roster for a solid seven seasons, Jones also played for the Chicago Cubs, the Houston Astros, the Philadelphia Phillies, the Baltimore Orioles, and the Oakland Athletics, per Baseball Reference. The Covina, California, native also returned to the Milwaukee Brewers' roster during the 1996, 1997, and 1998 seasons.

RELATED VIDEO: Tyler Skaggs' Widow and Mother Discuss His Legacy and the Foundation They Created in His Honor

Jones notched an impressive 846 games total during his 16-season career in the Majors, and had a total of 303 saves under his belt. According to MLB, a save is "awarded to the relief pitcher who finishes a game for the winning team, under certain circumstances," and "a pitcher cannot receive a save and a win in the same game." He also clocked 909 SOs, or strike-outs, throughout his MLB career.