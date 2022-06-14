AEW Suspends Jeff Hardy Without Pay Following DUI Arrest in Florida

"We've made it clear to Jeff that we'll assist him in getting treatment for substance abuse issues, which he has indicated that he's open to receiving," AEW CEO Tony Khan said in a statement

Professional wrestling star Jeff Hardy was arrested this week on charges including driving under the influence of alcohol, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

According to an arrest report obtained by PEOPLE, a Florida Highway Patrol officer observed 44-year-old Hardy "traveling significantly under the speed limit" and "weaving across travel lanes and running off the shoulder of the roadway" in Volusia County on Monday morning.

After Hardy stopped his vehicle on the shoulder of Interstate 95, the officer noted he "appeared to be unsteady on his feet" and "reeked of the odor of an alcoholic beverage."

According to police, Hardy provided two breath samples that allegedly registered a blood alcohol content of 0.294 and 0.291. The levels are nearly three and half times the legal limit, WESH reported. Hardy was arrested "for the offense of DUI," the report states.

Hardy is a former WWE Superstar currently signed to All Elite Wrestling and was a longtime member of the storied tag team group, "The Hardy Boyz," alongside his brother, Matt Hardy.

In a statement, AEW CEO Tony Khan announced Hardy is suspended without pay from the promotion.

"We were able to resume contact with Jeff Hardy this afternoon," Khan said in a tweet. "AEW does not condone Jeff's alleged behavior."

"We've made it clear to Jeff that we'll assist him in getting treatment for substance abuse issues, which he has indicated that he's open to receiving," he added. "In the interim, he is suspended without pay, and he can only return to AEW upon successfully completing treatment and maintaining his sobriety."

Hardy was convicted of two other DUIs from March 2018 and October 2019 and was "suspended out of North Carolina," according to Florida Highway Patrol.

According to the Associated Press, in addition to driving under the influence, Hardy is also facing charges of violating restrictions placed on his driver's license as well as driving with a revoked license, as confirmed in the arrest report.

The outlet said Hardy was released from jail on a $3,500 bond.