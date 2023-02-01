All About Tom Brady's Parents, Galynn Patricia Brady and Tom Brady Sr.

Galynn Patricia Brady and Tom Brady Sr. have supported their son Tom Brady through 23 years of his NFL career

Tom Brady and his parents.

Tom Brady is very close with his parents, Galynn Patricia Brady and Tom Brady Sr.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion, who announced his final retirement from the NFL after 23 seasons in February 2023, has often spoken about how invaluable his parents' support has been.

During a November 2022 episode of his podcast, Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, Tom spoke about his "gratitude" for his parents and their unwavering support throughout his career.

"When you think about this holiday and the commitment that parents make and that my parents made to me and my career is unbelievable," he shared. "I'm here in my 23rd season, looking forward to finishing strong here after Thanksgiving, and obviously with a lot of gratitude for the people that have made such a huge impact in my life and supported me throughout this amazing career."

Family has always been important to the former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback. In fact, he first retired from the NFL in 2022 to focus on spending more time with his now ex-wife Gisele Bündchen and his three children. "Our family is my greatest achievement. I always came off the field and home to the most loving and supportive wife who has done EVERYTHING for our family to allow me to focus on my career," he said in a statement at the time.

However, Tom famously un-retired a month later to play one more season with the Buccaneers, and he and Bündchen filed for divorce in October 2022.

Tom Sr. and Galynn were there to cheer their son on during his final season in the NFL, most notably attending Tom's hometown game against the San Francisco 49ers with 100 friends and family members in December. After the quarterback announced his retirement again in January, he posted a series of photos on Instagram to thank those who have supported him most. The tribute included several snaps of his parents — including one hilarious photo of Galynn trying on one of Tom's oversized Super Bowl rings.

Here's everything to know about Tom Brady's parents, Galynn Patricia Brady and Tom Brady Sr.

They live in San Mateo, California

<a href="https://people.com/tag/tom-brady/" data-inlink="true">Tom Brady</a> parents
Tom Brady Instagram

Tom Sr. and Galynn reportedly still live in the house in San Mateo, California, where they raised Tom and his sisters, per The Eagle-Tribune. It's located less than a mile from Junipero Serra High School, Tom's alma mater.

They have been married for more than 50 years

<a href="https://people.com/tag/tom-brady/" data-inlink="true">Tom Brady</a> Family
Tom Brady Instagram

The couple, who tied the knot on April 19, 1969, will celebrate their 54th wedding anniversary in 2023. Tom posted a sweet tribute to his parents on Instagram in honor of their 52nd anniversary in 2021.

The picture featured Tom's family, along with his sisters and their families. "When I look at this picture I can't help but feel an enormous amount of gratitude. Look at what you have created!!" he wrote in the caption. "I'm thankful to have such incredible role models for myself and my sisters and our kids."

Galynn was diagnosed with breast cancer

Galynn Brady, mother of <a href="https://people.com/tag/tom-brady/" data-inlink="true">Tom Brady</a> #12 of the New England Patriots, celebrates after defeating the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas
Al Bello/Getty

Galynn was diagnosed with breast cancer in June 2016. She shared in an interview that she underwent five months of chemotherapy, during which time she could not attend her son's games with the New England Patriots during the 2016-17 season. But she was cleared to attend the 2017 Super Bowl, just one day before her scheduled flight.

"I just wanted to be there for Tommy, and I wanted to be there with our family," she shared in an interview. "Everybody was going to the Super Bowl and I didn't want to miss that."

Tom Sr. shared in a June 2017 interview with the Boston Globe that Galynn's cancer treatments had ended and that she was healthy. "She is doing great," he said. "She is getting out and playing golf and tennis and looks wonderful."

They have three other children: Nancy, Julie and Maureen

<a href="https://people.com/tag/tom-brady/" data-inlink="true">Tom Brady</a> Family
Tom Brady Instagram

Tom didn't get all the athletic talent in this family. His older sisters are all athletes in their own right, according to a profile for The Eagle-Tribune.

Brady's eldest sister, Maureen, was an All-American softball pitcher at Fresno State University and was inducted into the San Mateo County Sports Hall of Fame. The next-eldest sister, Julie, played for the soccer team at St. Mary's College as a walk-on, later earning a scholarship. Nancy, who is a year older than Tom, earned a scholarship to play softball at UC Berkeley.

Tom Sr. told the publication that they encouraged their kids to try a variety of different activities, but they all gravitated towards sports. "Whether it was guitar, ballet, piano ... we wanted them to try everything," he said. "But all of them always seemed to move toward sports, which was fine with Galynn and myself. We were both sports nuts."

He added that they were very competitive kids, even from a young age. "My fault ... I started it. Everything we did, and I mean everything, like running home from church, throwing a rock the farthest," he continued. "Everything was a competition. I guess it made things really fun, at least for the winner."

Tom Sr. founded his own insurance firm

<a href="https://people.com/tag/tom-brady/" data-inlink="true">Tom Brady</a> and his dad
Tom Brady Instagram

Tom Sr. is the founder, chairman and principal of an insurance firm called Thomas Brady & Associates. He started the business in San Mateo, California, and opened the firm's Boston office in 2007. The company also appears to have locations in New York City and Grand Rapids, Michigan.

According to his profile on the company website, he graduated from the University of San Francisco with a B.S. in sociology and began his career at New England Life in 1968, where he worked for eight years prior to starting his own firm.

Galynn was a flight attendant with TWA

<a href="https://people.com/tag/tom-brady/" data-inlink="true">Tom Brady</a> Family
Tom Brady Instagram

According to a Sports Illustrated article, Galynn moved to California for her job as a flight attendant with TWA. She's originally from Browerville, Minnesota, where Tom and his sisters often spent their summers. The article also noted that she was homecoming queen at Browerville High as a junior in 1961.

Tom Sr. is his son's "biggest supporter" and hero

<a href="https://people.com/tag/tom-brady/" data-inlink="true">Tom Brady</a> gets a birthday hug and kiss from his dad, Tom at the end of the New England Patriots Training Camp morning session at Gillette Stadium Tuesday, August 3, 2010. Staff Photo by Matt Stone
Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald/Getty

Tom has a very close relationship with his father. In an interview just before the 2017 Super Bowl, the NFL star teared up as he spoke about his dad. "I think my dad is my hero, because he's someone I look up to every day," he said, before calling him a "great example."

"He was always someone who supported me in everything I did," Tom added.

During a 2021 episode of his podcast, Tom offered more praise for his dad, saying, "He's the most loving, caring, honest man in the world and without him there's no way I'd be in the position that I'm in." He continued, "He's there to support me, win or lose. He's been on the field coming off year in, year out. And my biggest supporter."

They are proud grandparents

<a href="https://people.com/tag/tom-brady/" data-inlink="true">Tom Brady</a> Family
Tom Brady Instagram

Tom Sr. and Galynn have a total of 10 grandkids. Through Tom, they have three: Jack, Benjamin and Vivian. Over the years, the five-time Super Bowl MVPhas posted many photos of his children bonding with their grandparents on social media.

In April 2017, when Galynn was undergoing treatment for her cancer, Tom posted a sweet snap of his daughter Vivian cuddled up in her grandmother's lap. "Grandma + Vivi = ❤️❤️❤️," he captioned the black-and-white shot.

On the couple's 51st anniversary, Tom posted a photo of them posing with all 10 of their grandchildren. "51 years of love and unconditional support! And so many beautiful grandkids to show for it!" he wrote in the caption.

