All About Steph Curry's Parents, Dell and Sonya Curry

The ties to basketball run deep in Stephen Curry's family.

His father, Dell Curry, played in the NBA for nearly two decades. Dell first met Steph's mom, Sonya Curry, at Virginia Tech, and the two wed in 1988. They went on to welcome three children together: sons Steph and Seth and daughter Sydel. However, in August 2021, Dell and Sonya announced they were divorcing after 33 years of marriage.

"My mom is an educator, so [giving back] was a part of her job," Stephen told PEOPLE of his mother in November 2020. "It was staying late after school, mentoring, kids, talking to parents, giving them encouragement. ... She had to be selfless and sacrifice a lot of time."

The Golden State Warriors player also praised his father, saying, "My dad, every chance he got, he was doing things in the community. ... He always showed up in a meaningful way."

Here's what to know about Steph Curry's parents, including what the basketball star has said about them over the years.

Dell and Sonya met in college

Dell Curry and Sonya Curry, parents of Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors , and Seth Curry #31 of the Portland Trail Blazers , attend game one of the NBA Western Conference Finals at ORACLE Arena on May 14, 2019 in Oakland, California
Ezra Shaw/Getty

During Sonya's official recruiting visit to Virginia Tech, where she would go on to play volleyball, she spotted her future husband at men's basketball practice, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

When Dell was drafted into the NBA a few years later, the couple moved to Utah so he could begin his professional career with the Utah Jazz.

Dell played in the NBA

Dell Curry #30 of the Charlotte Hornets looks for an open pass during the game against the Houston Rockets on December 29, 1997 at the Compaq Center in Houston, Texas
Sporting News/Getty

From 1986 until 2002, Dell was in the NBA, where he played for five teams including the Utah Jazz, Cleveland Cavaliers, Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors. Most notably, he was a star guard on the Charlotte Hornets for 10 seasons.

"I taught my boys the fundamentals of the game and fundamentals of the shot," Dell told Reuters in 2020. "They had to have their own work ethic and dedication, of course being around the game, watching myself and some of the best players in the world, my teammates, really helped to show them how the pros go about doing it. But they had to have their own self-discipline and dedication."

His accolades include being inducted into the Virginia Tech Sports Hall of Fame in 1996 and retiring as the all-time leading scorer in Hornets' history. In addition to supporting his own sons in their NBA careers, the father of three has been a commentator on Charlotte Hornets television broadcasts since 2009.

They have three kids together

Seth Curry, Sydel Curry, Dell Curry and Stephen Curry pose for a portrait at the Legends Brunch during the 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend on February 17, 2019 at the Charlotte Convention Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
David Sherman/NBAE/Getty

Sonya and Dell are parents to three children. Their first son, Steph, was born in 1988, while their second son, Seth, was born in 1990. They welcomed their daughter Sydel in 1994.

The former couple are also grandparents to six. Steph shares three children — Riley, Ryan and Canon — with his wife Ayesha Curry and Seth has two kids — Carter and Cash — with his wife Callie Rivers Currys. Sydel and husband Damion Lee's first child, a son, was born in 2021.

Steph says he takes after his mom

Sonya Curry and NBA Player Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors attend the "Stephen Vs The Game" Facebook Watch Preview at 16th Street Station on April 1, 2019 in Oakland, California
Steve Jennings/Getty

Though Steph and Seth might be in the NBA just like their dad, Steph also gives credit to his mom for some of his skills.

"A lot of people say whatever defensive abilities I have, I get from her," the father of three told SF Gate in 2013. "My toughness and grittiness."

"She's a strong woman," the NBA champion added of his mother. "Growing up in an NBA household, with my dad being on the road a lot, she did a great job with me and my siblings. She deserves a lot of credit for how we turned out."

Dell and Sonya have given back to their communities

In 1995, the couple founded the Christian Montessori School of Lake Norman, a preschool in Huntersville, North Carolina. Three years later, Dell established the Dell Curry Foundation, a youth-focused organization based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

"I think the parents of the house are the biggest role models. But as the main players, all the kids are watching how we go about our lives and I think giving back to community is a big part of that. I've always been a proponent of giving back and supporting your community, and I'm so proud of my sons for seeing that and continuing that tradition," Dell told Reuters.

They separated in 2021

In August 2021, Dell and Sonya confirmed to PEOPLE they were separating after 33 years of marriage. "After exploring a trial separation over the past year and much thoughtful consideration, we have decided to end our marriage. As this comes with a great deal of sadness, our focus and desire is for our family's continued happiness."

They continued, "We are so thankful for all the many blessings and successes! We stay committed to and supportive of our children and grandchildren and will remain on connected paths. We ask that our privacy be respected and prayer for our family as we move forward."

Sonya has written about raising their kids

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors and Sonya Curry participate in a Jr NBA clinic and Parent Forum focused on positive coaching at the Ultimate Fieldhouse in Walnut Creek, California on October 11, 2017
Noah Graham/NBAE/Getty

The mother of three's memoir, Fierce Love, explores raising her family, being steadied by her faith through hard times and her passion for education.

Released in May 2022, Sonya told PEOPLE she wrote Fierce Love to "share my story, my testimony, and my experience so that others may find strength and purpose in their own journeys. I want to encourage others to pray continuously, live intentionally, love fiercely, and laugh daily!"

"My mom was always the one to challenge us growing up," Seth shared in a press release. "You can see her greatest qualities in each and every one of us."

Sydel added, "I can't wait for everyone to meet my mom through her powerful story. My mom has been such a pillar for our family."

Steph shared a special moment with Dell after winning the NBA Championship in 2022

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors poses for a photo with his father, Dell Curry, after Game Six of the 2022 NBA Finals on June 16, 2022 at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
Joe Murphy/NBAE/Getty

When the Golden State Warriors defeated the Boston Celtics in June 2022, Sonya and Dell were both there to embrace their son, now a four-time NBA champion, who was named MVP of the 2022 NBA Finals.

Just before the buzzer sounded to end the game, Steph was overcome with emotion and hugged his father. "I didn't even know [Dell] was down there, to be honest with you," he shared. "I saw him and I lost it, and I knew the clock was kind of running out. I just wanted to take in the moment because it was that special."

