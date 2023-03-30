Katherine Webb and AJ McCarron: All About Their Relationship and Family

From famous college sweethearts to a family of five!

Katherine Webb and AJ McCarron's romance has unfolded in the spotlight ever since the former Miss Alabama went viral during a 2013 football game. She attracted national media attention after ESPN announcer Brent Musburger gushed over her when she appeared on the screen, noting that she was McCarron's girlfriend at the time and calling her "a beautiful woman."

She and McCarron had started dating the year prior. Soon, both were pursuing their passions to the fullest: Webb had landed a coveted football-themed spread in the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit edition, while McCarron graduated from the University of Alabama quarterback straight to the NFL.

In the eleven years since, Webb and McCarron have gone on to tie the knot and welcome three children together: sons Raymond Anthony McCarron III, aka Tripp, Cash Carter and Gunnar Cruz.

"We're just normal Southern people," the former Atlanta Falcons player told The Buffalo News about his and Webb's laid-back home life. "Everybody knows us at Cracker Barrel. Everybody knows us at Dreamland [a local barbecue restaurant]. We try to treat everybody the way we would want to be treated and don't do anything that's different than anybody else at all."

From their viral debut as a couple to their career achievements and family expansion over the years, here's everything to know about Katherine Webb and AJ McCarron's relationship and family.

Katherine Webb won Miss Alabama in 2012

Cindy Ord/Getty

When she first launched to internet stardom, Webb was already a beauty pageant queen. She took home the title of Miss Alabama on Jan. 28, 2012, and also competed at the Miss USA 2012 pageant in Las Vegas, representing Alabama.

She wasn't bothered by the ESPN announcer's comments

While many condemned Musburger's comments as inappropriate and ESPN issued an apology, Webb insisted that it hadn't bothered her. "He just said some nice things about me. I agreed that he didn't need to apologize," she told the New York Post afterward.

She posed for Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition in 2013

Michael Loccisano/Getty

Webb quickly turned her viral fame into a lucrative modeling career, posing in a cropped red football jersey, white bikini bottoms and high heels for the famous Swimsuit Edition of Sports Illustrated. She made her modeling debut on the magazine's pages just one month after her big moment at the BCS championship game.

AJ McCarron proposed in 2014 with a ring he designed himself

Katherine Webb Twitter

Two years into their relationship, McCarron got down on one knee and popped the question to his love in March 2014. "WE'RE ENGAGEDDD!!!" the then-24-year-old tweeted. The Splash contestant also shared sweet shots of herself and her future groom, showing off her diamond sparkler in its own photo.

"He designed it himself," she wrote. The couple appeared to get engaged at the Beach Club restaurant in Gulf Shores, Alabama.

He was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals

Al Tielemans /Sports Illustrated/Getty

On the heels of his proposal to Webb, McCarron was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the fifth round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He spent four seasons as a backup quarterback for the team before moving on to the Buffalo Bills, Oakland Raiders, Houston Texans and Atlanta Falcons.

They said "I do" in front of family and friends

Katherine Webb Instagram

The couple had a short engagement, tying the knot in Orange Beach, Alabama, four months after McCarron's proposal. The bride was walked down the aisle by her father and had 10 bridesmaids for the ceremony at United Methodist Church. McCarron's best man was his brother Corey.

They welcomed their first baby together in May 2016

Katherine Webb Instagram

And baby makes three! The model and her quarterback husband became first-time parents on May 24, 2016, with the arrival of their son Raymond Anthony McCarron III, nicknamed Tripp. McCarron shared the news of his son's arrival on social media, noting that he weighed in at 8 lbs., 1 oz. and was 21½ inches long.

"Little man is here. We have a beautiful little boy a part of our family now," the football player wrote on Twitter. "Wow is he a long one! We love you Tripp McCarron #proudparents"

Their second baby arrived in December 2018

Katherine Webb Instagram

Webb announced that she was expecting again in August 2018, sharing a photo where her baby bump was proudly on display alongside her husband and son.

"Well guys, it's getting much harder to hide the bump🤰🏻We're so excited to give Tripp a little brother to play with this coming Christmas! 👶🏻 #5monthspregnant 📷:@hsculljr," the mama-to-be wrote.

Son Carter arrived on Dec. 18, 2018, "the exact same height and weight as his older brother," the new mom-of-two wrote on Instagram.

They don't live a lavish lifestyle

Katherine Webb Instagram

Speaking to The Buffalo News in 2018, McCarron insisted that he and his family were "just normal Southern people" and avoided the luxuries that their public-facing jobs might afford them.

"We live a really basic life. We don't go buy flashy things. That's not us," he said. "Hell, the nicest thing I have is my car, and I don't really drive that whole lot. We're normal. Really normal."

They welcomed their third baby in April 2021

Katherine Webb Instagram

Webb is officially a boy mom! The model and her husband welcomed their third child together, a son named Gunnar Cruz, on April 7, 2021.

Alongside a photo of herself cradling her newborn in the hospital, Webb wrote, "Hey baby boy welcome to the world 😍." She added, "Your brothers are so excited to meet you 👦🏻👦🏻👶🏻."

McCarron currently plays in the XFL

McCarron played for five teams as a career backup before leaving the NFL in 2022, when he was drafted to join the St. Louis Battlehawks of the XFL, a minor league coalition.

After leading his team to two comeback wins in early 2023, McCarron spoke to ESPN about the joys of finding a second career in the XFL.

"Ever since I came out of college, I've been counted out a little bit," he said. "It's just fun to come out here and play, I missed playing."

He added, "Not always just being a backup, and that's a great living, it really is and I absolutely love it, but I love playing. This is special and I can't thank the XFL enough."