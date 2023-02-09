All About Jalen Hurts' Parents, Averion and Pamela Hurts

Meet Jalen Hurts' parents.

The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback was raised by parents Pamela and Averion Hurts, who not only laid the foundation for his football-focused future but one filled with Super Bowl-bound successes.

Jalen grew up alongside his siblings in Channelview, a town just outside of Houston, Texas where he excelled as an honor roll student academically and nonetheless a star player athletically with his parents — both educators — leading the way.

"I have a foundation kind of set for myself, but my parents did that for me," Jalen said of his parents during a pre-Super Bowl press conference. "And I think being a coach's kid, they created habits for me to see things a certain way, have the wisdom that I have, and I give all the credit to them."

Also possessing a passion for the sport, Averion was a football player and coach for the entirety of his youngest son's life. Just like Jalen recognized the influence his dad has had on his career, Averion has expressed how proud he is of his son.

"It's a blessing to watch a young man that developed a passion for a sport and really, really worked hard at every level and every turn," Averion told the NFL's Good Morning Football. "It's just something he was obsessed with and it's really remarkable to see the journey and to be a part of it ... It's humbling as a parent and as a coach."

Here's everything to know about Jalen's parents, including their respective careers and the impact they've had on their son's success.

Pamela and Averion have three children

Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

In addition to Jalen, Pamela and Averion are the parents of a son name Averion Jr. and a daughter named Kynnedy. Like their Philadelphia Eagles' QB brother, the two other Hurts siblings are athletic.

Averion Jr. is a football coach and quarterback developer at Summer Creek High School in Texas. When he's not uploading inspirational and motivational posts for aspiring athletes to his Instagram, he's showing his appreciation and support for his younger brother.

"I am so very grateful for the opportunity to serve alongside you," he wrote in a caption dedicated to Jalen. "Plenty of memories were made and even more love was exchanged. I got your back just like your shadow does."

Not only does Averion Jr. post about his brother, but he shares sweet tributes to his younger sis as well — who in comparison, lives a much more private life than her siblings. Jalen has also publicly displayed his love for Kynnedy, telling GQ in 2021 that he's set aside $70,000 for her to go to college.

"I haven't really talked about this one to anybody yet, not even my parents or my sister even. Just in case she needs it in the future, she's 16 now and she's going to go to college one day, she's going to do great things," Hurts said. "Just in case she needs it I have $70,000 set aside for her to go to college."

Averion was a collegiate athlete himself

Similar to his son, Averion was a star athlete in college, having played football and track on a scholarship at Howard Payne University. He excelled there, earning All-Conference as a senior offensive lineman and was six-time All American in track and field. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in marketing in 1990.

Averion's career began in elementary education

Channelview High School

As a result of a knee injury, Averion's pursuit of a professional football career came to an end. In 1994, he turned to education and became a teacher. His career began in the Pasadena Independent School District at Parkview Intermediate where he taught in the Adaptive Behavior Unit.

Two years later, he took his teacher role from the classroom to the field. He followed his sports calling and began a career as a football coach at MacArthur High School in Aldine Independent School District in Texas.

Pamela also pursued a career in education

Pamela also pursued a career in education and has worked in the field for many years. With a bachelor's degree in business administration and a master's degree in counseling, she worked for the Channelview District in Texas like her husband.

While it's unclear if she still currently teaches there, she was the math special education teacher for grades 6-8 at Anthony Aguirre Junior High, where she also served as the Special Services Department Chair.

Averion was Jalen Hurts' high school football coach

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

After spending six years with the MacArthur football team (capping his time there as the second assistant), Averion made his way to Baytown Lee High School. He worked there for four years where he ultimately became the team's defensive coordinator in 2005.

In 2006, Averion returned to his alma mater, Channelview High School, as its football team's head coach for many seasons. In fact, he's been a high school football coach Jalen's entire life, which has heavily influenced the Super Bowl quarterback throughout his own professional career.

"He's the reason I am who I am on the field, off the field," Jalen said of his dad during a pre-Super Bowl press conference. "Being a coach's kid, I talk about it all the time, but I truly lean on that."

"To always compete, to always give my best, to always show respect to the people around me, I think those are some core things that he instilled in me," he continued. "I always go back to my experience and my time of being a coach's kid. Those are times I wish I could go be that kid again and do that again. Those are special times. But I learned so much, and I saw him lead."

Like Averion, Pamela is supportive of Jalen Hurts

Sean Ryan/IPS/Shutterstock

While both parents continuously display support for Jalen, Pamela spoke out in his defense after he was misunderstood by the media in 2018 during his time at the University of Alabama.

"Wow ignorance is blissed," Pamela Hurts wrote in a Facebook status following Jalen opening up about the miscommunication between him and the Crimson Tide's coaching staff. "When has Jalen ever spoken to media about anything other than the team? When has he ever whined, pouted or talk about what 'y'all' don't know takes place behind the scenes?"

She continued: "There's a reason why players aren't allowed to speak to the media. Jalen spoke his truth, finally, after 3 years of being compliant and controlled. You have no idea what is and has been going on — and most likely, never will."