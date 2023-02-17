All About Giannis Antetokounmpo's Siblings, Including His NBA All-Star Brothers

Get to know the Antetokounmpo brothers.

Since emigrating to the United States from Greece to pursue their respective dreams as professional basketball players, the Nigerian-Greek siblings underwent a journey led by passion and perseverance to secure their spots in the NBA.

Not only did the four out of the five brothers — Thanasis, Giannis, Kostas and Alex — each get drafted in the league, but three out of the four brothers claimed NBA Championship titles and made history as a result. (Kostas with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020 and Thanasis and Giannis with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021.)

Born to Charles and Veronica, the aforementioned Antetokounmpo brothers grew up in their native Athens, Greece — while the eldest sibling, Francis, was born in Nigeria prior to their parents' emigration. Like his father (who passed away in 2017), Francis played soccer at a professional level.

The Antetokounmpo's rise to stardom has inspired aspiring athletes and fans alike. In fact, their story became the subject of the Disney+ biopic Rise in 2022. While their road to success is nonetheless captivating, the bond the brothers share is heartwarming.

When they're not speaking in support of each other during interviews, the bond they share as siblings is apparent in their YouTube Channel, AntetokounBrosTV. Furthermore, they work together to give back to underprivileged communities with their AntetokounBros Academy venture.

Now, three of the Antetokounmpo brothers are teaming up to compete in 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend when Giannis, Thanasis and Alex unite for the Skills Challenge — making up one of the three teams, along with Team Jazz and Team Rookies on Feb. 18, 2023.

In the meantime, get to know all five of the Antetokounmpo brothers.

Francis Antetokounmpo

Francis O. Adetokunbo/Instagram

Francis is the eldest of the five Antetokounmpo brothers born in Lagos, Nigeria to his father Charles and mother Veronica on Oct. 20, 1988. When Charles retired from his professional soccer career, he moved to Greece with his wife.

Unlike his siblings, who were all born and raised in Athens after their parents emigration, Francis stayed back in Lagos with his grandparents (though now lives in Greece) — but similar to them, he's also an accomplished athlete.

The only difference? Basketball was not his professional sport of choice, rather, he pursued an athletic career as a pro soccer player like his father, Charles. Prior to his retirement, Francis spent time playing on various Nigerian and Grecian leagues.

In addition to his athletic abilities, Francis also possesses musical talent as well. In fact, he goes by his middle name, Ofili, and released his official debut single, "Shekosi," and music video in 2020.

Thanasis Antetokounmpo

Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty

Thanasis is the second eldest of the Antetokounmpo brothers born to Charles and Veronica in Athens on July 18, 1992. Like his younger siblings, he's a professional basketball player.

In 2008, Thanasis played for the junior teams of the Greek basketball club Filathlitikos before transitioning to the senior men's teams at a semi-professional levels in the years that followed.

After playing with Filathlitikos in the Greek minor levels, his professional career kicked off with the club in 2012. He played four games in the Greek third division before being selected by the Delaware 87ers with the ninth overall pick in the 2013 NBA Development League Draft. In 2014, he was acquired by the Westchester Knicks.

Jason Miller/Getty

Thanasis penned a two-year deal with EuroLeague's prominent Panathinaikos before signing with the NBA's Milwaukee Bucks in 2019, joining his brother Giannis on the roster. In 2021, he helped the team defeat the Phoenix Suns and win the NBA Finals — making history as the first trio of brothers to become NBA champions in league history, along with Giannis and Kostas.

As for his interests outside of basketball, Thanasis displays a passion for fashion and has been featured in GQ several of times. In the athletic realm, he also plays golf. When he's not working up a sweat, he's hosting his podcast, Thanalysis.

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty

Giannis is the middle sibling of the five Antetokounmpo brothers born to Charles and Veronica in Athens on Dec. 6, 1994. Like his three siblings, Giannis plays basketball — and is a star, nonetheless.

Commonly, yet affectionately, referred to as the "Greek Freak" by fans, Giannis' American basketball career began when he was selected by the Milwaukee Bucks at 15th pick in the 2013 NBA Draft — but six months prior, he told GQ that he "was selling stuff in the street" in Greece. "My mom was in the market. I used to go help her. People don't know about this, but I did it."

Upon entering the league, Giannis was known, but his journey to stardom evolved in the years that followed. He was named most improved player in 2017, named defensive player of the year in 2020, named MVP twice in 2019 and 2020 — and most recently, an NBA champion in 2021.

John Fisher/Getty

"What I am today, nobody saw it," he told the outlet, which named him "Athlete of the Year" his championship year. "You know why nobody saw it? Because I didn't see it. Ask my mom. No. 'I thought you would be an NBA player and have a better life. Not what you are today.'"

As for his personal life, Giannis is in a relationship with Mariah Riddlesprigger, with whom he shares two kids. They welcomed their first son, Liam Charles, on Feb. 11, 2020. Mariah announced that she and Antetokounmpo had welcomed their second child, Maverick Shai, together in September 2021.

Liam is regularly spotted cheering on Giannis at his games alongside Mariah and was even on hand to celebrate his dad's victory when the Bucks took home the NBA title in July 2021. Maverick makes appearances on Giannis' social media, but his life is primarily kept private.

Kostas Antetokounmpo

Roberto Finizio/Getty

Kostas is the second youngest of the Antetokounmpo brothers born to Charles and Veronica in Athens on Nov. 20, 1997.

His basketball journey started in Greece, where he played two years in high school before playing for Dominican High School in Wisconsin (where he was First Team Division 4 All-State as a senior). Kostas went on to play at a collegiate level for the University of Dayton.

Kostas professional career began when he was picked by the Philadelphia 76ers at the 2018 NBA Draft, before being immediately traded to the Dallas Mavericks. In 2019, he moved to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Kostas made NBA history with the team in 2020. When the Lakers defeated the Miami Heat in the league's championship series, Kostas became the first Greek-born player to win an NBA championship — a trend that was then followed by his older brothers Giannis and Thanasis one year later, claiming the NBA championship title in 2021.

Now, Kostas plays for professional the Turkish team Fenerbahçe Beko. Prior, he briefly played for French basketball team LDLC ASVEL and the Chicago Bulls.

Outside of basketball, Kostas and his brothers launched the AntetokounBros Academy, which is a "springboard for underprivileged youth so that their dreams come true." The mission of this program in Greece is to provide access to sport, inspiration through education, and scholarships to open pathways in life, per the website.

Alex Antetokounmpo

Evan Yu/NBAE via Getty

Alex is the youngest of the Antetokounmpo brothers, born to Charles and Veronica in Athens on Aug. 27, 2001. Like his three older siblings, Alex is a professional basketball player.

Upon graduating from Dominican High School in Wisconsin, he made the decision to play basketball oversees, rather than play in college. "I am sure that my decision to play in Europe is the best choice," he said, per Bleacher Report. "It will really help me in my plan to prepare myself in the best possible way. So, when I feel ready to take the next step, I will be totally prepared for the NBA."

After playing for Spain's UCAM Murcia, Alex joined the Sacramento Kings for the 2021 NBA Summer League. In October 2021, he signed with the Raptors 905, the NBA G League affiliate of the Toronto Raptors. He later got to play alongside Giannis and Thanasis in the 2022 NBA All-Star Skills Challenge.

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty

Most recently, Alex was acquired by the Wisconsin Herd, the Bucks G League affiliate, in a trade in July 2022 — a move that sent the youngest Antetokounmpo to the same organization as his older brothers, Giannis and Thanasis. Still fairly new to the league, Alex has their support.

"I definitely think Alex can be better than me," Giannis told Bleacher Report in 2019. "He stays motivated. He wants this. That's what makes him special. He's not satisfied."

Like his siblings, family means a lot to Alex — and above all, he told ESPN that living up to their father's legacy is "the biggest thing we've got to worry about." He added, "IF we have one goal to fulfill in life, it's that."