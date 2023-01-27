Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce: Everything to Know About the NFL Brothers

Brothers Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce are on their way to becoming NFL legends: Travis is a record-breaking tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs and Jason is the fan-favorite center of the Philadelphia Eagles.

However, their combined success has created some issues for their parents — such as what team to root for when they face off against each other and how to make it to two playoff games in one day.

Travis and Jason's mother, Donna Kelce, figured out the latter in 2022 when she traveled 1,300 miles in one day to see both her sons play in their NFL Wild Card games. The proud mom watched Jason and the Eagles play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa, Florida, and then boarded a flight to Kansas City where she surprised Travis post-game. NFL's official Twitter account celebrated Donna's impressive feat by posting a photo of her mid-cheer and writing, "She made it! Two games. One day. One amazing mom."

Donna will face a similar situation on Jan. 29, as both her sons play in their divisional championships that day. First, Jason and the Eagles will take on the San Francisco 49ers at home. Then, Travis and the Chiefs will play the Cincinnati Bengals in Kansas City. The games are approximately 1,100 miles apart and could result in the Kelce brothers facing off in the Super Bowl for the first time.

"I would root for the offense," Donna joked to the Washington Post about the potential Super Bowl showdown.

As for the brothers, they've always been happy for each other's successes — despite their competitive nature. "The happiest I've ever been for him was seeing him win the Super Bowl and seeing how crazy he went on the field," Travis told Sports Illustrated about his big brother Jason's Super Bowl win in 2018.

Jason had similar feelings toward Travis' Super Bowl victory two years later. "Winning it yourself is a very self-gratifying thing … but seeing someone you love and care about accomplish their dreams is potentially more gratifying," Jason said to SI.

From their childhood in Ohio to their decade (and counting) in the NFL together, here's everything to know about Jason and Travis Kelce.

Jason and Travis are nearly two years apart

Travis Kelce Instagram

There are exactly 23 months between Jason and Travis Kelce: Jason was born on Nov. 5, 1987, and Travis arrived on Oct. 5, 1989. The two grew up in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, where their father Ed worked in steel and their mother Donna worked in banking, according to Sports Illustrated. Raising two boys so close in age wasn't always easy, Donna revealed in an interview with FOX 4 Kansas City.

"It's a lot of broken windows, a lot of, you know, crashes, a lot of fighting … and Travis was always the one that was the instigator because he wanted his brother's attention," she shared.

Jason echoed similar sentiments about what it was like growing up with his younger brother Travis. "Two-year age difference, so growing up, in typical younger brother fashion, Travis found all the other ways to get the upper hand — and that was the most annoying thing ever," Jason said in an interview with NFL Films in 2018.

Besides annoying each other, their close age gap also led to a natural competition developing between the two. "They were very, very competitive from a very early age," Donna told FOX 4 Kansas City.

"There were a lot of fights," she elaborated to Sports Illustrated in 2020. "There were a lot of punches thrown. It all just stemmed from somebody being better than the other one, and the other one not being able to deal with it."

But the competitiveness between the brothers wasn't all bad, according to Travis. "I think the competitiveness that we had growing up is very big on why we're even in the NFL in the first place," he told NFL Films.

They played football together at the University of Cincinnati

The Kelce brothers played multiple sports in high school: They both played football and baseball, and Jason played hockey in the winters while Travis played basketball. But when it came to college, Jason attended the University of Cincinnati and walked on to their football team as a linebacker before becoming an offensive lineman, Sports Illustrated reported.

Two years later, despite having multiple scholarship offers for football, Travis decided to follow his brother and play at Cincinnati. "Being two years behind him, I've naturally always kind of followed his footsteps," he said in an interview with NFL Films. "Being on his team, knowing that he's already going through this system — it just made the most sense."

But Travis' college football career was almost cut short when, after his freshman year in 2009, he failed a drug test. It resulted in him having his scholarship revoked and being kicked off the football team — until Jason stepped in. Jason had Travis move in with him and some other teammates — "So I could keep an eye on him," Jason told the Philadelphia Inquirer — and also spoke to the head coach about letting Travis back on the team. His big-brother efforts worked.

"I've never really asked how he got me back on the team," Travis said to Sports Illustrated. "That was my brother just being a big brother, looking out for me every step of the way and fighting for the success story."

Jason has played for the Philadelphia Eagles since being drafted in 2011

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty

After graduating from the University of Cincinnati, Jason was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL Draft. As an offensive lineman, he was described as an "undersized, late-round draft pick," according to Philadelphia Eagles writer Dave Spadaro, who had, "statistically, about a 6 percent chance of lasting two seasons in the NFL." As of January 2023, Jason has been the starting center for the Philadelphia Eagles for 12 seasons.

In his 12 seasons with the Eagles, Jason has had no shortage of success. The center has made it to the Pro Bowl five times, has been named first-team All-Pro by the Associated Press four times and won a Super Bowl in 2018. Following Philadelphia's Super Bowl win (the first in team history), Jason delivered a passionate speech during the team's victory parade that ultimately went viral.

"Bottom line is, we wanted it more. All the players. All the coaches. The front office. Jeffrey Lurie. Everybody wanted it more. And that's why we're up here today. And that's why we're the first team in Eagles history to hold that freaking trophy," Jason said to the Philly fans.

In March 2022, he signed a one-year, $14 million contract with the Eagles — making him the highest-paid center in the NFL, according to ESPN. "The bottom line is that to be in one place for the entirety of my career truly has been a blessing," Jason told Spadaro about his 12 seasons with the Eagles.

Travis was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2013

Jamie Squire/Getty

Similar to his big brother, Travis has spent his entire NFL career with the same team: The tight end was selected by the Kansas City Chiefs in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft. The coach who drafted him to the Chiefs, Andy Reid, was his brother Jason's former coach at the Philadelphia Eagles.

Travis has since made a name for himself in the NFL for both his performance and his personality. In his 10 seasons with the Chiefs, he's been to the Pro Bowl eight times, the Super Bowl twice (and won once) and holds the NFL record for the most consecutive seasons (7) with 1,000 receiving yards by a tight end. Beyond his football talents, he's also well known for his celebratory — and meme-worthy — dances in the end zone.

Many sports analysts consider Travis to be one of the top tight ends to ever play the game, thanks to his ongoing Hall-of-Fame-worthy NFL career. Sports Illustrated ranked him in the top 10 NFL players of 2022, ESPN has called him "one of the best NFL players ever" and Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes considers him "the greatest tight end of all time." Travis also considers himself one of the best.

"I'm not going to lie to myself. I'm going to look at the film. I'm going to look at the stats. I'm going to look at where my team is compared to everyone else, and I'm going to say, am I the best?" he told GQ in 2017. "I think I'm the best tight end in the game.

Travis wears No. 87 in honor of his brother Jason

Peter Aiken/Getty

Travis has worn number 87 for the entirety of his career with the Chiefs — and that number pays special tribute to his big brother Jason. The tight end revealed in a post-game exchange with Jason that he had selected the number in honor of Jason's birth year, 1987.

"You're the only reason why I wear 87 anyways," Travis said to Jason on the sidelines. "I never told you that, man. You started the legacy."

Travis elaborated on his decision to wear number 87 in an interview with NFL Films. "If there is a Kelce legacy, two brothers making it to the NFL, it all started in 1987 because this big guy was born in 1987," Travis said while sitting beside Jason.

Jason is married with two daughters — and has another baby on the way

Kylie Kelce Instagram

Two months after the Eagles' Super Bowl win, Jason married his girlfriend Kylie McDevitt on April 14, 2018, in Philadelphia. The couple originally met on Tinder, according to Philadelphia Magazine. "Thank goodness you swiped right too," Kylie captioned an Instagram post of the couple from 2015.

Since their wedding, Kylie and Travis have welcomed two daughters: Wyatt Elizabeth in 2019 and Elliotte Ray in 2021. The family of four continues to grow, as Kylie and Travis are expecting their third daughter in February 2023.

"Another Kelce lady? Don't mind if we do," Kylie announced on Instagram in September 2022.

The ladies in Travis' life are already his biggest fans. Following an Eagles playoff win in January 2023, Travis caught his 3-year-old daughter Wyatt singing part of the "Fly, Eagles, Fly" anthem from her crib. "E-A-G-L-E-S, Eagles, yay!" she cheered, as her father watched on the baby monitor.

"Apparently Wyatt is pretty pumped about the Eagles win last night too," Travis captioned the funny clip on Instagram. "Woke up to her singing the entire fight song this morning in her crib."

Travis had his own reality dating show, Catching Kelce

Leon Bennett/Getty

In 2016, Travis attempted to find love on reality television with his own show on E! called Catching Kelce. On the elimination-style show, Travis met one woman from each of the 50 states and went on a series of dates during the series to find his perfect match. However, Travis later revealed in 2023 that the decision to do the show was more financially motivated rather than romantically.

"I heard about this situation where I could make six figures in two weeks and I was like, ah, and 50 ladies, I'm like, 'This is actually starting to sound a little better,' " Travis told The Pivot Podcast in January 2023. "It was definitely a learning experience."

Though Travis didn't find a lifelong partner on Catching Kelce, he was in an on-again, off-again relationship with model and influencer Kayla Nicole for five years. They began dating in 2017, split in August 2020 and reconciled in December of that year before splitting for good in 2022.

"I'm in the free market right now. I'm out there just enjoying life, focused on my profession," he said about his relationship status on The Pivot Podcast in January 2023.

They host a podcast together called New Heights With Jason & Travis Kelce

The Kelce brothers debuted their joint podcast, New Heights With Jason & Travis Kelce, in September 2022. Despite their demanding football schedules, the duo record weekly episodes — between 60 and 90 minutes — discussing their games, trending NFL news and sports headlines.

"It's been good to just have that set amount of time to be able to just sit down and chat," Travis told Forbes about their podcast. "It's like we're just kicking it at dinner back when we were in high school and college together."

The brothers have had some of football's biggest names join them on their podcast, including former New England Patriot Rob Gronkowski, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

"I'm having a blast," Travis told Forbes. "It's fun to just do something with my brother weekly."

Jason recorded a Christmas album with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022

Jason's talents aren't just limited to the football field; the Eagles center revealed he can also carry a tune when he recorded a Christmas album in 2022 with some of his fellow teammates. Jason and Eagles' offensive linemen Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata joined forces to record some iconic holiday tunes — including "Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town," "White Christmas" and "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)."

"I love Christmas, and I had an idea that doing a Christmas album would be great," Kelce said in a mini-documentary about making the album, A Philly Special Christmas. "The problem is I can't sing, so I knew I was going to coax guys that could sing into coming in and doing this."

Other members of the team, including quarterback Jalen Hurts and linebacker Connor Barwin, made cameos on the album as well. All of the proceeds from the album were donated to the Children's Crisis Treatment Center (CCTC) in Philadelphia to fund a holiday toy drive.

"Cannot properly verbalize what a pleasure it was to create and sing on this album," Jason wrote on Instagram. "I hope everyone enjoys it as much as we did creating it."

The brothers each have their own foundations to help give back

Travis Kelce Instagram

Both Jason and Travis recognize the importance of doing good both on and off the field. Each brother has set up their own foundation to help give back to the communities that have supported them as professional athletes.

Travis set up Eighty-Seven & Running in 2015 as a way to help underserved youth develop critical life skills, through projects like converting an abandoned Kansas City muffler shop into an educational STEM lab for teens.

"It's what it's all about, in my mind," Kelce told PEOPLE about his philanthropy. "Over the course of my career, do I care about football? A whole lot. I care about my career and the legacy that I leave, but I do know that I have the opportunity to relate to a lot of people in this community. And with that, I think it's a bit of a responsibility to do the right things."

Jason established his own foundation, (Be)Philly, in October 2022. The non-profit is dedicated to improving the lives of Philadelphia's youth.

"Whether my family, my friends, or my fellow Philadelphians, I have always felt an overwhelming love and support that has helped reach my dreams and potential on and off the field. Now it's my turn," Jason wrote on the nonprofit's website.

He continued, "Philadelphia is an incredible city, but we know it can be even better. We owe it to ourselves to give the next generation the resources and opportunities they deserve."