Blake Griffin's Dating History: From Kendall Jenner to Francesca Aiello

All eyes are on Blake Griffin on the court, but the Boston Celtics star prefers to keep his personal life private.

The Oklahoma native played for the Los Angeles Clippers from 2009 to 2018, and most of his known dating history comes from that tenure. Before heading to Boston, he also played for the Detroit Pistons and Brooklyn Nets.

Griffin shares two children — son Ford Wilson and daughter Finley Elaine — with his ex Brynn Cameron. Shortly after they split in July 2017, Griffin had a high-profile romance with model Kendall Jenner. His last known girlfriend was Frankie Bikinis founder Francesca Aiello.

The NBA pro told Entertainment Tonight in 2020 that dating in the public eye involves a lot of "trial and error" and is "always challenging." He added, "I don't think anybody has that perfect formula."

So what does Griffin look for in a partner? "Somebody you can trust and that you really, like, genuinely have a good time with. I think that catches my eye the most," he told the outlet, noting that he also tries to take things slow.

Here's a look back at Blake Griffin's dating history.

Brynn Cameron

Neilson Barnard/Getty; Kirby Lee/WireImage

A former basketball player at the University of Southern California, Brynn Cameron is Griffin's ex-fiancée and a native of Newbury Park, California.

The two dated on and off for several years. Neither has said publicly when they started dating, but Griffin told GQ in 2014 that he dated a girl with whom he "got along great" during his first few years in L.A.

Griffin and Cameron welcomed their first child together, son Ford Wilson Cameron-Griffin, in August 2013, and their daughter, Finley Elaine Griffin, three years later. Cameron also has an older son, Cole Leinart, with football player Matt Leinart.

Just before Ford turned 1, Griffin told GQ that he felt "changed" by fatherhood and wished he could be around more. "But at the same time, it makes the stuff that I don't miss that much more special," he said.

The couple split in the summer of 2017. In February 2018, Cameron sued Griffin for palimony, claiming that they had planned on getting married on July 28, 2017, but that Griffin surprised her with a prenuptial agreement one month before the wedding. They postponed their nuptials, and Cameron claimed Griffin "immediately embarked on a high-profile affair with Jenner."

Griffin and Cameron reached a custody agreement for their two children in August 2018 and settled their lawsuit in January 2019.

Kendall Jenner

Lucianna Faraone Coccia/FilmMagic ; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Griffin's best-known relationship was with Kendall Jenner. The two began dating in August 2017, shortly after the basketball player split from Cameron. They were together for several months but never spoke publicly about their relationship.

During their time together, Jenner was frequently spotted courtside while Griffin was playing for the L.A. Clippers. In September 2017, a source told PEOPLE that the budding relationship was "nothing serious," as her work would "soon take over her life again."

The source added: "She is having fun right now and that's all that matters to her. She takes her career very seriously and that's her number one priority right now."

By October, Jenner was "for sure enjoying dating him," but they were still taking things slow. "He is super into her. She thinks he's dorky and funny, but also cool and sexy," a source told PEOPLE. "She thinks he has a certain attractive 'swagger.' They are seeing each other more and Blake is doing everything in his power to make Kendall his girlfriend, but she is keeping him at arm's length because she knows how busy she is."

Things had heated up by the time Jenner's birthday rolled around in November. The Pursuit of Healthiness podcast host joined the model's family — including her parents, Kris and Caitlyn Jenner and sisters Kourtney and Kim Kardashian — at her birthday dinner at Petite Taqueria in L.A. At the time, a source told PEOPLE that Jenner was "very happy with Blake."

"They started out more like friends, and then it was very casual. But it seems more serious lately," the source said. "When they are not together, they keep in touch over the phone. Her family has accepted Blake. They are spending time getting to know him."

In January 2018, Griffin was spotted out and about in L.A. with a mystery woman, but a source told PEOPLE that he and Jenner were "not officially broken up." A source reiterated in February that, although they hadn't called it quits yet, things had "definitely cooled off" after he was traded to the Detroit Pistons. The two were "taking things at a slower pace, but not because of any particular drama."

In March 2018, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star told Vogue that Griffin was "very nice," but she didn't comment any further. By April, the pair had broken up.

Francesca Aiello

John Lamparski/WireImage ; John Sciulli/Getty

Frankies Bikinis founder Francesca Aiello was first linked to Griffin in June 2018 when they were seen leaving Nobu together. A few days later, they were photographed embracing during a walk in Aiello's hometown of Malibu, California.

Griffin and Aiello kept their relationship under wraps, but in August 2020, Griffin told Entertainment Tonight that he was single.

The pair didn't gush publicly about their relationship on social media, with Aiello's posts focused on her bikini brand and Griffin's on his basketball career and entrepreneurial endeavors.

The basketball star has not dated anyone publicly since he and Aiello were linked.